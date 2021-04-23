The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Preorders Live Now, Collector's Edition Revealed
Monster Hunter Stories 2 releases July 9 on Nintendo Switch and PC.
We're only a few months away from the release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on Nintendo Switch and PC. A sequel to the 2016 3DS game, Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a spin-off featuring turn-based combat and a loop that can be compared to Pokemon in some ways. If you're looking forward to Monster Hunter Stories 2, preorders are starting to pop up at multiple retailers. There are several editions to choose from as well as a cool preorder bonus and new Amiibo that interact with the game.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Preorder Bonus
If you preorder any edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2, you'll receive the Kamura Maiden outfit for Ena.
Preorder Monster Hunter Stories 2 Standard Edition
$60
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for Nintendo Switch is available to preorder now at Amazon for $60. Amazon is offering free release-day delivery. Digital copies for Switch are available on the eShop, and PC preorders are live on Steam. We imagine physical preorders will go live at other retailers soon.
Preorder Monster Hunter Stories 2 Deluxe Edition
$71.23
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Deluxe edition preorders are currently only available on PC via Steam. The Deluxe edition comes with an assortment of in-game goodies:
- Kuan Coat for Ena
- Layered Razewing Armor Alpha and Beta
- Spiky Nergal hairstyle
- Nergigante and Pukei-Pukei Costumes for Navirou
- Two sticker sets
Preorder Monster Hunter Stories 2 Collector's Edition
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin also has a Collector's edition for Nintendo Switch that's exclusive to GameStop. It's not available to preorder just yet, and it's unclear how much it will cost. The Collector's edition comes with all of the Deluxe edition content as well as the Razewing Ratha Amiibo, an enamel pin, and a sticker pack. Once it's available, you should be able to find it using the link below.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo
Three new Amiibo will be joining the Monster Hunter lineup at launch: Razewing Ratha, Ena, and Tsukino. Each Amiibo unlocks a layered armor set for your character to wear. Amiibo preorders aren't live yet, but we've included links where we expect them to show up at GameStop and Best Buy below.
As a new Rider with a legendary namesake, you quickly find yourself in a precarious situation. Your character meets a Wyverian girl named Ena who possesses a Rathalos egg. You help Ena protect the egg while uncovering the mystery of why the Rathalos species is disappearing. Throughout your adventure, you tame monsters (dubbed Monsties) that you can then ride and lead into battle. The traditional turn-based battle system is a huge departure from the mainline series, but the original entry for 3DS was quite fun.
