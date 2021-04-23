Monster Hunter Stories 2 Preorders Live Now, Collector's Edition Revealed

We're only a few months away from the release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on Nintendo Switch and PC. A sequel to the 2016 3DS game, Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a spin-off featuring turn-based combat and a loop that can be compared to Pokemon in some ways. If you're looking forward to Monster Hunter Stories 2, preorders are starting to pop up at multiple retailers. There are several editions to choose from as well as a cool preorder bonus and new Amiibo that interact with the game.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Preorder Bonus

If you preorder any edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2, you'll receive the Kamura Maiden outfit for Ena.

As a new Rider with a legendary namesake, you quickly find yourself in a precarious situation. Your character meets a Wyverian girl named Ena who possesses a Rathalos egg. You help Ena protect the egg while uncovering the mystery of why the Rathalos species is disappearing. Throughout your adventure, you tame monsters (dubbed Monsties) that you can then ride and lead into battle. The traditional turn-based battle system is a huge departure from the mainline series, but the original entry for 3DS was quite fun.