Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gets Preorder Discount At Walmart
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin releases for Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9.
If you haven't preordered Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin yet, Walmart is offering a $10 discount right now. Walmart's Monster Hunter Stories 2 preorder deal comes with free shipping, but the retailer says copies won't ship until launch day on July 9, with orders arriving by July 13. That said, if you're willing to wait a few extra days to dive into the latest Monster Hunter game, this is the first discount we've seen on the Nintendo Switch edition.
Like its 3DS predecessor, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin features a turn-based battle system and a gameplay loop that can be compared to mainline Pokemon games. You play as a new Rider who accompanies a Wyverian girl named Ena on her quest to protect a Rathalos egg. The central mystery in Wings of Ruin revolves around the disappearance of the iconic Rathalos species. Over the course of the adventure, you can befriend monsters you find and recruit them to your party.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin also releases on PC the same day, and you can grab a Steam key for $51 at Fanatical.
All preorders come with the Kamura Maiden outfit for Ena. For more details on editions and the trio of Amiibo figures releasing alongside the game, check out our Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin preorder guide. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our recent interview with the development team at Capcom. A free demo is available now on the eShop, and progress carries over to the full game.
