Monster Hunter Stories 2 Free In-Game Item Pack Now Available

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out now on Nintendo Switch and PC, and to celebrate its launch, Capcom is giving away a free bundle of in-game items. The free Launch Starter Pack includes a handful of healing items and charms to help get your adventure started.

Once you've purchased a copy of Monster Hunter Stories 2, you can claim the Launch Starter Pack by speaking to the Connecticat and selecting the free items from the Downloadable Content menu. The pack includes the following freebies:

10 Potions

3 Gathering Charms

3 Lucky Charms

10 Mahana Dunkers

Begin your #MHStories2 adventure today and receive a handy Launch Starter Pack that includes some helpful in-game items!

And get ready for new Monsties and co-op quests, coming soon over the next few months. pic.twitter.com/rfq6GPTyk6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 9, 2021

As Nintendo notes on Twitter, you can only claim the Launch Starter Pack in the full game. You can't download the free items in the demo version of Monster Hunter Stories 2. However, if you have played the demo, you can transfer any progress you've made over to the full game.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a turn-based RPG spin-off of the Monster Hunter series. Rather than playing as a hunter, the game casts you in the role of a rider, who can form bonds with monsters and command them in battle. If you're just setting off on your journey, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Stories 2 beginner's guide and Amiibo unlock guide.

Capcom has a wealth of updates planned for Monster Hunter Stories 2, which will add additional monster companions, quests, and other content to the game. The first update is slated to arrive later this month and will add the Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise as monstie. August's update, meanwhile, will introduce the Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos as monsties, and there will be a new co-op quest to take on the Kulve Taroth.