Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo Unlock Guide: What Every Figure Gets You

Like many big-name Switch games, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin possesses Amiibo support with its own set of unique little figures. The game also supports Amiibo from past Monster Hunter games as well. Below we detail what scanning in the various Monster Hunter Amiibo do for you in the game.

Note: Amiibo functionality only works for the Switch version of the game. Currently, there's no way for the PC version of the game to get Amiibo-exclusive content.

Where Do I Scan Amiibo?

You can scan Amiibo at any village hub's Prayer Pot. Interact with the Prayer Pot, and then choose the option to scan an Amiibo. Follow the prompts until you can hold your figure down onto the Switch's NFC scanner.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo Unlocks

A total of three Amiibo were created based on characters from MHS2, including Ena, Razewing Rathalos, and Tsukino. Scanning in these figures will give you layered armor, which changes your character's appearance without altering their armor stats. Here's what you get when you scan in each figure:

Ena

Scanning the Ena Amiibo can unlock two sets of layered armor that make you look like Ena and Kyle. You can wear either set regardless of your character's gender.

Razewing Rathalos

Scanning the Razewing Rathalos Amiibo gives you layered armor based on the set that Red wears. So if you want to cosplay as your character's grandfather, this is the way you can do it.

Tsukino

Scanning the Tsukino Amiibo gives you layered armor that makes you look like her. Honestly, it's quite humorous how ridiculous it looks, but it's your only ticket to resemble the cool, calm, and collected Felyne ninja.

Monster Hunter Stories Amiibo Unlocks

If you're a longtime fan of Monster Hunter Stories, you'll be happy to know that the original line of Amiibo released for the first game also works for MHS2. Unfortunately, those figures only came out in Japan, so unless you imported them, you're out of luck when it comes to accessing what they have to offer. But on the off chance you get your hands on these now rare figures, you can use them without issue, as Amiibo are region-free.

If you were lucky enough to import the original Monster Hunter Stories Amiibo, then you'll be happy to know they can also be scanned in.

As of this writing, details about which layered armor sets you get from each Amiibo are scarce, mostly because these figures are not widely available in the West. Based on the first two Amiibo listed, we have to assume that each one will nab you a layered armor set based on their respective character's appearance. Regardless, here's what we know each Amiibo will get you:

One-Eyed Rathalos And Rider (Male)

Scanning in One-Eyed Rathalos and Rider (Male) gets you layered armor based on the Rider set that the male version of the protagonist wears.

One-Eyed Rathalos And Rider (Female)

Scanning in One-Eyed Rathalos and Rider (Female) gets you layered armor based on the Rider set that the female version of the protagonist wears.

Rathian and Cheval

Barioth and Avinia

Querupeco and Dan

Navirou

Monster Hunter Rise Amiibo Unlocks

Monster Hunter Rise nabs you stickers from that game that you can use in Co-op and PvP.

The amiibo for the recently released Monster Hunter Rise also gives you some extra goodies in MHS2. Scanning in either the Palamute, Palico, or Magnamalo gets you special sticker sets you can use in the game's Co-op or PvP modes.