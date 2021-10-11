Monster Hunter Rise Won't Have Cross-Save And Cross-Play Across Switch And PC

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise and its upcoming Sunbreak expansion will not support Cross-Save and Cross-Play functionalities between the Nintendo Switch and PC versions.

The company clarified that during the development process, these features were looked into, but unfortunately, they were unable to be implemented. Players who spent a substantial amount of time on the Switch version of the game will not be able to carry over their progress to PC and will have to start from scratch. Additionally, players on Switch and players on PC cannot play with each other. It's unclear whether Capcom will revisit the possibility of including these features in the future.

We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2021

The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise will launch on Steam on January 12, 2022. It supports 4K and high-resolution textures, along with uncapped frame rates and voice chat. It also supports 21:9 ultrawide displays as well as mouse-and-keyboard configurations. A demo of the game is also available on Steam starting October 13.

The deluxe edition of the PC game includes the main game, the Kamurai Hunter, Shuriken Collar Palamute, and Fish Collar Palico layered armors, as well as four jump gestures, a samurai pose set, kabuki face paint, and an Izuchi Tail hairstyle.

Monster Hunter Rise first launched on Nintendo Switch on March 26. The game's Sunbreak expansion is due out sometime during Summer 2022.