Monster Hunter Rise Walkthrough: How To Kill Every Monster

Monster Hunter Rise is out now, which means it's time to hunt and carve up some monsters! Like previous games in the series, there's a plethora of challenging monsters to fight, each with their own unique attacks and patterns to understand if you hope to successfully best any of them. Below we detail what it takes to defeat every monster in Monster Hunter Rise.

Main Game Monsters (Low-Level Tier)

The main section of the game has you fighting a total of 20 monsters, which are categorized as low-level on the scale of monster difficulty. Below we detail the strategies to consider when taking down these low-level versions. If you're more interested in tactics for the high-level versions of these monsters, then be sure to check back later, as we'll have all those updated into our comprehensive guide in the coming days.

How to kill Great Izuchi

Great Izuchi

Most vulnerable spots: Head, tail tip

Elemental weaknesses: Lighting (primary), Water (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Poison, Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, Blast, Exhaust, Thunderblight

Great Izuchi is likely to be the first big monster you take on in your hunting endeavors. It's one of the easier fights, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be careful! Great Izuchi is a pack hunter and tends to fight with a posse of two smaller Izuchi to annoy you. It can also summon more buddies to join its side, though they go down pretty fast--so taking out Great Izuchi's minions first is generally a good idea. Izuchi's weak point is its head, but facing it head-on can be dangerous, especially when it's enraged If it does get enraged, it uses a damaging ranged spit attack, and its swift triple-tail swipe, which can easily knock you flat on your back. Fortunately, many of its most damaging attacks use its tail and have a lengthy wind-up, making them easy to dodge or block. If you're a rookie at Monster Hunter, hunting Great Izuchi's a great way to learn many of the basic skills you'll need to take on the game's larger beasts, so use this opportunity to get some practice in.

How to kill Great Baggi

Great Baggi

Most vulnerable spots: Head

Elemental weaknesses: Fire (primary), Water/Lightning (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Paralysis, Blast, Exhaust, Fireblight

Did you manage to take down Great Izuchi? Swell! The other "Great" raptor-like large monsters fight in a similar fashion, so many of the skills you've picked up from Izuchi will come in handy. Much like Great Izuchi, Great Baggi is a pack hunter and will bring along a posse to its battles. Take out the small fry first (or let your buddies handle them) before focusing your attention on the boss. Great Baggi can also spit out projectile venom that will cause you to get drowsy, making your movements slow and rendering you incapable of doing much of anything. Chugging an Energy Drink item will help you recover from that sluggish state. Use the same combat strategies as Great Izuchi to dodge its physical attacks, and it shouldn't be long before you've felled another "Great" one.

How to kill Kulu-Ya-Ku

Most vulnerable spots: Head, foreleg, tail

Elemental weaknesses: Water (primary), all others (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Stun, Blast, Waterblight

Kulu-Ya-Ku is smarter than the average birdbrain, despite its goofy appearance. In fact, it's smart enough to dig in the ground for objects it can use for both defense and offense. Try not to hit the hard objects Kulu-Ya-Ku is holding, as doing so only results in your attacks getting deflected. Also, Kulu-Ya-Ku will eagerly try to smash your head in with jump attacks while holding these implements. If you can stagger or stun Kulu-Ya-Ku, it will drop whatever it's holding. The objects tend to wear down after a while; attacking a held object that's already showing signs of wear will cause it to break after a few strikes, stunning the big bird in the process. Beyond its crude tools, Kulu-Ya-Ku's attacks are pretty simple, using mostly pecks and charges to hurt you. It's weak to almost all elements, especially water, so bring your element-laced weaponry if you've got it to add some extra damage and show Kulu-Ya-Ku, who's higher in the pecking order.

How to kill Great Wroggi

Great Wroggi

Most vulnerable spots: Head

Elemental weaknesses: Ice (primary), Water (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Paralysis, Sleep, Blast, Iceblight

It's another "Great" bird wyvern that fights quite similarly to Great Izuchi and Great Baggi: fights in a pack, likes to attack up close. You know the deal by now, right? Where Great Wroggi differs most is in its status affliction of choice: when the purple sac expands, it's about to spit up some noxious poison mist. Antidotes and Herbal Medicines will cure this, with the latter being slightly faster to take effect. Don't wait too long to take your meds, though, because Poison's life drain can really sting! Otherwise, stick to the same strategies as the other "Greats": take out the small monsters first, watch its movements, dodge when you know it's going to come at you, and strike while it's vulnerable.

How to kill Arzuros

Azuros

Most vulnerable spots: Head, abdomen, rear

Elemental weaknesses: Fire (primary), Ice/Lightning (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Poison, Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, Blast, Exhaust, Fireblight

This big ursine might not look too bright, but if you're not careful, it can cause some serious hurt, especially in areas with less space to maneuver. Arzuros's most common attack sees it using three claw swipes to slash in front and around its sides. It's not too hard to dodge, thankfully. While Arzuros's charging attacks are more choreographed, avoiding them can be a bit tricky at times--especially because an angered Arzuros can turn around very quickly and charge right back at you just as you're getting up on your feet again. It can also grab you in a literal bear hug, mauling you up close before tossing you aside. If this happens, use a wirebug to get right back on your feet. Even standing behind Arzuros isn't completely safe: if it knows you're attacking it from behind, it can fall back on its butt to knock you down and deal damage. Fortunately, because Azuros likes to charge at you, it's easy to lure into traps--so set up your nets and hit it while it's immobile.

How to kill Lagombi

Lagombi

Most vulnerable spots: Rear, head

Elemental weaknesses: Fire (primary), Lightning (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Poison, Stun, Paralysis, Blast, Fireblight

What has long ears, a big belly, and an appetite for destruction? It's Lagombi, the winter hare from hell! Lagombi has the ability to cover long distances by sliding on its belly, which allows it to very quickly close the distance--and hurt you in the process. It can also do big bouncing butt-bombs, send a massive snowball hurtling your way, and throw chunks of snow up in the air to catch you leaping or climbing. When attacking, take care not to aim for its thick stomach, which can repel strikes easily and hasten the dulling of your blade. Instead, try to aim for its ears--you can break them for an additional item drop. Said ears are also very sensitive to sound, so Lagombi can be stunned easily with loud noises (such as from Sonic Bombs). Be aware, however, that an angered Lagombi won't have that vulnerability. Also, its habit of sliding towards you makes it fairly easy to lure into ground-based traps. Good footwork and attacking the right spots should let you skin this hare without too many problems.

How to kill Volvidon

Volvidon

Most vulnerable spots: Head, upper body, parts of back

Elemental weaknesses: Water (primary), Ice (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Stun, Blast, Waterblight

Given Volvidon's name, taste for warm habitats, and flame orange skin, you'd think that it's a fire monster--but actually, Volvidon much prefers fighting dirty. Its mouth is filled with electrified spit that will jolt and paralyze you on contact, and it can let rip some noxious gas in a close radius that will render you unable to use any recovery items. Should you be unceremoniously farted on, use some deodorant to rid you of the stank with speed. Between its spit attacks, blazing-fast rolling spin-dashes, and long anteater tongue, Volvidon excels at attacking from a distance. The armored shell along most of its back can also deflect strikes from behind and above if your weapon isn't at peak sharpness. As such, you'll usually want to go for its head, limbs, and squishy belly, but getting in close can be tricky. Blinding it and luring it into traps can help you immobilize it for a short while to get some good damage in. Also, bring your water weaponry--Volvidon is very sensitive to moisture.

How to kill Aknosom

Aknosom

Most vulnerable spots: Head, Crest, Wing

Elemental weaknesses: Water (Primary), Lightning (Secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Blast, Waterblight

A giant, fire-breathing kung fu crane? Yes! Aknosom is certainly one of the more unique encounters of Monster Hunter Rise., as this big bird has a lot of personality. Unfortunately, that personality is "an annoying jerk." Aknosom is very swift, and can hop around the area easily. Generally, the worst place to be in relation to Aknosom is in front of it, as it can hit you with pecks from its sharp beak, headbutt using its big neck frill, perform a long-distance running dash and full-body tackle, or--worst of all-- spit a series of fireballs that cover a wide range and distance in front of it. If you get hit by these fireballs, you'll start taking fire damage that rapidly drains your life. The best way to get rid of these flames is what you learned in school: stop, drop, and roll! After several dodge-rolls, you should be back to normal--though your stamina bar will definitely be feeling it. (You can also use a Nulberry to recover from all of the elemental -blights.) When Aknosom hops up on one leg, be careful: it's getting ready to do a close-range attack by slashing with its wing. This attack can hit in a semi-circular radius, so get away quickly! If you can manage to get Aknosom to fight you in a lake, it'll help you out by squelching the flames. Smack it with some water- or lightning-infused strikes to do extra damage and put the bird to bed.

How to kill Royal Ludroth

Royal Ludroth

Most vulnerable spots: Sponge mane, head, abdomen

Elemental weaknesses: Fire (primary), Lightning (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Blast, Fireblight

What's underneath that big,moist ring of golden sponge around Royal Ludroth's neck? Sadly, it's not delicious cream filling, but rather a vicious lizard eager to get straight to your juicy center. Royal Ludroth is mostly a physical attacker, using its long body--particularly its tail--to strike. It thrives in wet environments, and can splash you with attacks that inflict Waterblight. Waterblight hampers your natural stamina recovery, so it's good to get rid of it ASAP by using Nulberries. If you can get Royal Ludroth away from water, it'll start to dry out, causing its attacks to lose some of their bite. If it gets too dry, it'll start running away to look for a source of hydration, so keep pursuing it! Royal Ludroth's back scales and tail have a good chance of deflecting strikes, so for maximum efficiency, aim for that smooshy golden sponge area--or the tail, which doesn't take optimal damage but can be severed with cutting weapons to further limit the creature's attack power. (Also: you can get an additional chance to carve for items on the severed tail piece!) Keep up a steady assault on Royal Ludroth's vulnerable spots to hang it out to dry.

How to kill Barroth

Barroth

Most vulnerable spots: Front legs, tail

Elemental weaknesses: Fire (primary), Ice (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Poison, Paralysis, Blast, Fireblight

Here comes the pain train! Barroth likes to attack with its massive noggin, using it to lunge and swipe at you. When you see steam coming off of that muffin top, watch out! Barroth's going to start using some painful attacks, one of which is a very damaging tackle from a distance. Barroth loves to cover itself in mud when water's nearby, and it can shake the globby piles off, throwing goop projectiles all around its body that severely slow you down if you're caught in them. They disappear after a short time, but if you get stuck, try to roll out before they vanish--even a few seconds of limited mobility is enough time for Barroth to smack you with a devastating headbutt. Since Barroth's head is its main weapon, it's very resistant to your attacks and will deflect strikes regularly. Aim for its sides, limbs, and the base of its tail instead to do the most damage. The mud it rolls around in also doubles as an extra layer of armor, so knock that grime off with a few weapon strikes before really going in and mopping up.

How to kill Khezu

Khezu

Most vulnerable spots: Head, Neck

Elemental weaknesses: Fire

Status vulnerabilities: Poison, Blast, Fireblight

The moment you set eyes on this sightless, pallid freak of nature, you will want it extremely dead--but Khezu will do its best to make that as difficult as possible. Khezu relies heavily on electricity-based attacks, such as releasing an electric charge into the area around it and spitting out orbs of electricity. Bring your best electricity-resistant gear to the fight to help dull the damage--though taking too many shocks can still inflict Thunderblight, so keep Nullberries on hand. If you're in a cave, Khezu becomes more dangerous, as it can cling to the walls and ceilings to launch lightning and pounce upon you. It's possible to knock Khezu from its perch with projectile attacks and flying Wirebug-fueled strikes, which will leave it vulnerable for a few precious seconds. Try hitting it with fire- and poison-laced weaponry to make the fight go by faster, though do note that Khezu is fairly resistant to most other status ailments. When you see its pale white skin turn veiny and cracked, you've got it on the ropes.

How to kill Tetranodon

Tetranodon

Most vulnerable spots: Head, neck, forelegs

Elemental weaknesses: Lightning (primary), Fire (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Paralysis, Blast, Thunderblight

A portly, seaweed-covered platypus might not seem too threatening at first glance, but Tetranodon is one of the tougher encounters from the early-game period. He seems rather simple at first, cannonball diving, charging at you, and striking out his webbed limbs. Eventually, Tetranodon will start vacuuming things into his gaping bill -- and hopefully you're not among them!

After he ingests his Big Gulp, he will stand on his hind legs. This is when you'll really need to pay attention! Tetranodon's sumo stomps send a shockwave of craggy rocks away from his feet, which have a surprisingly long and wide reach -- instead of rolling, use Wirebug evading to safely escape. (You can attempt to knock him off-balance when he's lifting a leg with repeated weapon strikes, which will leave him prone for a brief time, but this can be very risky.) He can also do a close-range hand clap, a long-range water spit, and even chuck a huge boulder in your direction. If Tetranodon gets super steamed, he'll come barrelling at you with paws flying. Should you evade him successfully, you're not out of the woods -- he'll make a quick turn and come roaring back at you, so watch out!. The scales on his back are tough and can deflect your weapon if it's not at peak sharpness, so to inflict maximum damage, aim for his bill, his belly, and his front legs.

How to kill Bishaten

Bishaten

Most vulnerable spots: Head, Tail

Elemental weaknesses: Ice (primary), Fire (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Blast, Iceblight

There's no need to monkey around with this trickster! Bishaten can be extremely annoying to fight, but there are some things you can do to put a speedy end to its shenanigans. Most of Bishaten's attacks involve it either whipping its long, prehensile tail around or tossing fruit from you from a distance while balancing on said tail. The fruit it throws can cause status ailments like poison and stun, depending on what you get smacked by, so keep healing items (or a buddy with status-nullifying skills) with you to recover. Sometimes Bishaten will forgo the tossing altogether, opting instead to lunge at you from afar with a fruit held in its tail and releasing a noxious cloud of poison gas in a wide area. However, if you're able to knock Bishaten off-balance while it's sitting on its tail, it will drop its stash of fruit snacks, which you can pick up and use to turn the tables! Chow down on some healing fruit, or lob some poison or stun blasts to give Bishaten a taste of its own citrine medicine. You won't get to keep these fruits after the quest, so you might as well use them now--or even save them for another monster you want to take down in the same area.

How to kill Pukei-Pukei

Most vulnerable spots: Head, Tongue, Tail

Elemental weaknesses: Lightning (primary), Ice (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Paralysis, Sleep, Thunderblight

Slimy, slobbery, and poisonous to the touch, Pukei-Pukei is a very gross gecko who will make your life miserable. Pukei-Pukei is somewhat less dangerous when you're fighting in close, but a big threat at a distance: its hovering dive-bomb attacks and long tongue-whip strikes can catch you even when you think you're safe. The biggest danger when fighting Pukei-Pukei, however, is its poison. It can spew an intoxicating purple haze from its mouth…and also poop out poison globs from its tail. Ewww. Antidotes and herbal remedies--as well as poison-cleansing buddy skills--are a must if you plan on besting Pukei-Pukei.

Keep your eye on the color of the frill-feathers around its head as well as its face: when they start to turn orange and stand up, Pukei-Pukei is in an enraged state. Sometimes, Pukei-Pukei will dash off to snack on a nearby plant. This odd behavior is far from harmless: depending on what it eats, its poison secretions will gain additional effects, like lingering around for longer or causing stun. If the sac below its mouth is swollen, you'll know that it's just eaten something potentially very bad. Fortunately, Pukei-Pukei is weak to both paralysis and sleep, so use tools, weapons, and gathered endemic life to afflict and subdue it. It's also possible to sever Pukei-Pukei's tail with repeated slashing strikes--it will not, however, stop the tail poison attacks entirely, so be warned. Keep smacking its face while drinking antidotes, and Pukei-Pukei should give up the ghost.

How to kill Basarios

Basarios

Most vulnerable spots: Head, Abdomen, Legs

Elemental weaknesses: Dragon (primary), Water (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Sleep, Waterblight

Craggy and cranky: a dangerous combination. This cantankerous molten monster's got a lot of armor on its back and head area, but its limbs and underbelly are significantly squishier. If you see Basarios rearing back or its belly glowing extra-bright, that's your cue to get the hell out of Dodge. Stick around too long, and it'll try to crush you with a rolling attack, spout several spurts of searing-hot gas around its body, spit out a few flaming fireballs from a distance, or blast you with an ultra-painful, blisteringly hot laser of fire aimed straight from its throat.

With so many fire attacks, bringing fire-resistant gear to the bout with Basarios is a no-brainer. Still, you should also consider hauling along a Palico with status-healing support skills (along with plenty of antidotes), as Basarios is also known to exhume very dangerous poisonous purple gas. Should you see purple mist forming around it, it's time to move. It can also puff out some wisps of sleeping gas, as well, though this attack is less common. If you're fighting this blockhead above ground, it can burrow under the dirt and give you chase--fortunately, it's slow and easy to spot, so keep running, and you'll stay out of danger. If a weakened Basarios limps off and tries to take a nap somewhere, it can camouflage itself as an unassuming pile of rocks. Fortunately, the R-stick target lock doesn't lie, so use that to help find it--and maybe try to mine its back while it's asleep for giggles.

How to kill Somnacanth

Somnacanth

Most vulnerable spots: Head, neck

Elemental weaknesses: Lighting (primary), Fire (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Blast, Thunderblight

Somnacanth is a fishy fiend that's curiously enchanting, but trust us, this is a siren song you don't want to get snared by! As you may have guessed by the name, Somnacanth's gimmick is making you drowsy before going in for the kill. She can fire out sleeping gas from her maw like a rotating pulse cannon, but if she's in the water, she can also exhume the gas in patterns as she swims around. Bring Energy Drinks to keep yourself juiced up and stave off the need to sleep. (Who says games aren't realistic?)

When Somnacanth's swimming, she can also dive for shells--and when Somnacanth cracks a shell open, bad things will happen! Keep an eye out for the glowing yellow shells in particular: when broken, a stunning flash will erupt in a wide radius in front of the beast, leaving you stunned and wide open. Fortunately, there's an easy way to get an advantage. Since

Somnacanth is amphibious, she prefers to fight in watery areas. Finding a way to get Somnacanth on land--whether by trapping her, luring her, or just encountering her in a good location--will help immensely, as her movements and attacks are limited when away from the lakes. Bring your best lightning-element gear to the fight, and soon she'll be the one taking a snooze.

How to kill Rathian

Rathian

Most vulnerable spots: Head, Wing, Tail

Elemental weaknesses: Dragon (primary), Lightning (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Thunderblight

The majestic queen of the land returns! Rathian has long been a Monster Hunter staple and a daunting challenge to overcome. With a massive wingspan, fiery breath, and a poison-laced tail, you're in for quite the fight with this big girl! Rathian might not be the most agile of monsters, but her huge wings afford her a great deal of mobility, allowing her to hover out of reach of many grounded attacks and attack you from an advantageous position. Using wirebugs and projectiles can help you attack her in the air. She's still very much a threat while grounded, though, as her long, venomous tail can sweep you aside and afflict you with a damaging poison effect. And let's not forget the fire breath, either! Preparing for fire and poison attacks with gear and supplies helps out, but the most important thing is making sure you have ample space--both on the ground and in the air--to deal with whatever she wants to do. Attacking her tail is also a good idea: you can sever it and reduce her ability to hit you with her sweeping venom strikes… though you still have to deal with everything else. Dragon-element weapons will be a big help here, but that may be hard to come by at this point in the game, so use Lightning-element arms as a backup to drain her health faster.

How to kill Barioth

Barioth

Most vulnerable spots: Head, front limbs

Elemental weaknesses: Fire (primary), Lightning (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Blast, Fireblight

So we're clear here: Barroth and Barioth are two different monsters. I know, it confuses me too. Just remember: Barioth's the weird sabretooth bird-cat that can make you faint quickly with amazing agility and lots of spiky bits that hurt a lot.

Barioth is very fast, very large, and very very vicious, using extremely fast attacks from the air and the ground to inflict damage so quickly you might find yourself going from full health to KO'ed within seconds. Making the hunt even more difficult is Barioth's resistance to many status effects. However, there is a way you can help turn the tide in your favor. Notice the spikes on its front limbs? It uses those to help it move faster. Aiming your attacks for Barioth's limbs will cause these spikes to break, hampering its movement. Its tail can also be severed to further decrease its mobility and attack power. Try setting traps to hold Barioth in place for a while, then aiming for the parts you want to damage with fire-laced weaponry while it struggles. Once you've broken the beast, aim your blows towards its head to seal your victory.

How to kill Tobi-Kadachi

Most vulnerable spots: Head, neck, tail

Elemental weaknesses: Water (primary), Fire/Ice (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Poison, Blast, Waterblight

Part reptile, part flying squirrel, part livewire, and 100% trouble, Tobi-Kadachi can overwhelm you with its slippery speed and tricky moves. Tobi-Kadachi is a high-pressure fight, as it will rarely let you out of its sight once it knows you're around. This makes it hard to slip away for healing or weapon-sharpening. Decoys can help a lot if you need a quick breather while using traps to immobilize it can delay it entering a charged-up state. When it's angry and amped up, you'll see the spines on its back and tail raise, and it will begin to take to the skies in an attempt to dive-bomb you to death.

A PO'ed Tobi-Kadachi can also launch electricity-laced spikes at you, which can afflict you with Thunderblight. These projectiles aren't just dangerous when airborne, either: they remain in the ground for a while, electrifying any poor sap who might accidentally bump into them. In areas with high cliff walls, Tobi-Kadachi can climb them to survey you and launch attacks, so use wirebug-powered flying strikes and projectiles to try and knock the brute off. Despite being powered by electricity--which is usually the bane of water-elemental foes--Tobi-Kadachi's primary weakness is water, so bring an appropriate weapon if you have one. If you can find a way to afflict it with Waterblight, you'll short out its conductive capabilities, making the bout much easier.

How to kill Magnalamo

Magnalamo

Most vulnerable spots: Head, armblade, tail

Elemental weaknesses: Water (primary), Lightning (secondary)

Status vulnerabilities: Waterblight

It's him--the cover beast in the flesh! And boy, oh boy, are you in for hell of a battle with this behemoth. Magnalamo's agility is incredible, allowing this hulking monster to perform several attacks in a row with its claws and tail. He's so brimming with draconic energy that he's always got a purple glow around his back and tail, and he can fire off said energy around him in mega-damaging explosive bursts that will also afflict you with Hellfireblight, which turns you into a ticking time bomb! Your best bet when you see its purple orbs go flying is to wire yourself out of the area before they explode--and if you're hit with Hellfireblight, wiring away from the area will make the curse drop--and deal damage to something else that stumbles onto it. (You can also freshen up from the blight with some deodorant.) Magnalamo's sharp claws, horns, and long tail will also be used against you with blinding speed, so always be ready to block or dodge if necessary. When it leaps high into the air, it's going to give you a brutal dive-bombing, so move your butt FAST if you don't want to learn a new definition of pain.

When Magnalamo's purple energy turns pink, he becomes enraged and extremely dangerous! We're talking massive bursts of hellfire and giant lasers of pure hate energy from the tip of its tail. If he rears back and howls while gathering glowing energy, get your wirebugs ready, because you're about to get potentially smashed with a rapid combination of lunges and aerial dives that will drain a healthy life bar in the blink of an eye. He'll return to his normal state afterward, but it's a little consolation when his normal mode is almost as brutal as his angered state. Oh, and be careful if other big monsters stumble in--Magnalamo is the king here, and he will promptly grab, and aerial piledrive any other monsters into oblivion. (Also: make sure you avoid a piledriving Magnalamo, because he'll hurt you even more than the poor creature caught in his grip!)

It's a struggle to find a good opening, but bringing a good Water-element weapon to the battle can help you tack on some extra damage when you are able to get some hits in. If you have some explosives on hand, you can also aim for the parts of Magnalamo's body that are glowing: successfully igniting its own hellfire will result in some big-damage booms! You might not be able to best this legendary brute on your first attempt, but that's okay: you'll still learn a lot during the fight. Keep honing your armor, weapons, and skills, and eventually, you'll be able to put to rest the terror of Kamura.

Endgame Monsters (Low-Level Tier)

Once you roll the credits in Monster Hunter Rise, don't stop playing! There are many more new monsters to fight during the endgame portion, which should keep you busy for quite a while. We're still working on them ourselves, but we should have this guide updated with everything you need to know about fighting those monsters in the coming days.

Monster Hunter Rise is out now on Nintendo Switch, with a PC version coming in 2022. We've got a number of other guides to help you out if you're just setting off on your adventure, which you can find in the list below.