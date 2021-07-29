Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.2.0 Update Out Now, Adds Okami Event Quest And Lots Of Bug Fixes

Monster Hunter Rise's version 3.2.0 update is now live on Nintendo Switch. This patch introduces the second Capcom Collab Event Quest and makes numerous other bug fixes and adjustments to the online RPG.

The aforementioned Event Quest will be available starting July 30 and is an Okami crossover. After completing the quest, you'll be able to use the materials you earned to forge a set of layered Palamute armor based on Okami's protagonist, Amaterasu. As Capcom detailed on the official Monster Hunter website, your Ammy Palamute will wield one of each type of the three Divine Instruments--a Reflector, a Rosary, and a Glaive--and the effects that trail will change depending on the surrounding environment. You can see some screenshots of the Okami layered armor below.

Ammy layered Palamute armor

Beyond that, the version 3.2.0 update primarily addresses a swathe of bugs and other issues in the game, including one that caused Teostra's dust to remain on screen even after the monster was defeated, and another that would cause the controls to stop working in certain circumstances when ordering a Motley Mix. The update also introduces Arabic language support and a new slate of cosmetic DLC, which can be purchased through the eShop. You can read the full patch notes below.

Capcom has more updates planned for Monster Hunter Rise. The version 3.3.0 update is slated to release in August and will introduce the third Capcom Collab Event Quest, while the fourth and fifth will arrive sometime in the fall. Each update will also bring some new DLC items.

In other Monster Hunter news, Capcom is distributing a special Palamute based on one used by a member of the development team. To claim the Palamute, speak to Senri the Mailman and download it from the Add-on Content menu. After that, speak to Iori the Buddy Handler in the Buddy Plaza and select Hire a Special Buddy to pick it up.

Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.2.0 Patch Notes

Main Additions / Changes

New Event Quests will be available every week.

New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.

Arabic language support added.

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

Base / Facility

Fixed a bug occasionally causing quests to be started while players still had their item box open.

Fixed a bug occasionally allowing players to place the same trinket twice when changing their room interior.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing only one color of layered armor to be changed when editing all colors at once via the Layered Armor Pigment option at the Buddy Smithy.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing discrepancies between the preview and the Buddy the player has with them when changing the color of Buddy layered armor.

Fixed a bug causing the content of Ikari's dialogue to be incorrect when talking to him in a specific order at the harbor in the village.

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop working if the player rapidly presses the A button when ordering a Motley Mix at the canteen.

Monsters

Fixed a bug causing Goss Harag's breath to look odd and have incorrect hit detection if the player pauses and unpauses the game during the breath attack.

Fixed a bug causing some monsters of unintentional sizes to appear as invaders in some quest info.

Affected monsters: Aknosom, Bishaten, Rajang, Teostra, Apex Mizutsune, Apex Rathalos, Apex Zinogre.

Affected monsters: Aknosom, Bishaten, Rajang, Teostra, Apex Mizutsune, Apex Rathalos, Apex Zinogre. Fixed a bug preventing monsters that are repelled by weapon attacks while they are stuck in a trap during a Rampage Quest from being counted towards the "Repel using a weapon" sub-assignment.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing Apex Mizutsune to keep using its breath attack even while in a downed state.

Fixed a bug causing Teostra's dust to remain on screen if he gets slain while creating it.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing monsters from moving if the player uses a Wailnard to lure them under specific circumstances.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing some damage from being dealt under specific timing, when hitting Crimson Glow Valstrax with certain attacks (like the charge blade's Axe: Amped Element Discharge) while it's absorbing energy.

Player

Fixed a bug occasionally causing all on-screen information to disappear if the player enters a tent after being hit with a restraining attack.

Fixed a bug causing the player character to vocally respond to a request for help if they're in a tent while another player arrives.

Fixed a bug causing the Hunting Horn to activate a melody when the player starts a Magnificent Trio under specific circumstances.

Fixed a bug causing the target setting on a monster to be removed if the player sets the Radial Menu Settings to Type 2, and then performs certain actions after opening the Custom Radial Menu.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the player to quick travel to the upper area instead of the lower area during the "The Allmother" quest.

If the player gets hit just as they deliver a transport item, a message saying that the item was broken would appear even after delivering it. This has been fixed.

Fixed the game so that if the player changes the Menu Loadout in the Radial Menu Settings, the new loadout is properly maintained after quitting the game.

Fixed a location in Area 1 of the Lava Caverns that the player would not be able to jump over if they're riding a Canyne.

Fixed a bug preventing "Ammo Up" from being activated if the player activated this skill using a decoration on their weapon, and then switched weapons or changed back to their original weapons.

Fixed a bug causing Buddy attacks to ignore the Flinch Free skill.

Fixed a bug causing a luminous line to appear beneath the chin of the player character if Makeup/Paint 30 is set to luminous.

Fixed a bug preventing collected monster drops from being counted towards optional subquests during the "Serpent Goddess of Thunder" and "The Allmother" quests.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the player character model to be bent at the waist if the player used a kunai after being canceled out of a Wyvern's Fire by taking damage.

Fixed a bug preventing the player from using the charge blade's Sword: Morph Slash after dodging in sword mode.

Fixed a bug causing the charge blade's Sword: Return Stroke to be performed instead of the Sword: Forward Slash if performed right after a dodge in sword mode without touching the left stick.

Fixed a bug preventing the gunlance's Artillery skill compensation from being applied to Fire element parts when using Shelling, Charged Shelling, or Strong Charged Shelling.

Fixed a bug causing connection errors and crashes if the player has more than 15 status icons in total.

Fixed a bug causing severe angle correction when pressing X+A after the charge blade's Counter Peak Performance.

Fixed a bug causing invincibility to be canceled due to a hit stop when using the dual blades' Demon Flight.

Miscellaneous