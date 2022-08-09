Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's First Title Update Will Release On August 10

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the paid DLC for Monster Hunter Rise, will get its first free update on August 10. New monsters, new abnormality investigations, and new gear upgrade systems will all be part of the upcoming update.

New anomaly research quests and anomaly investigations

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will now include a new tier of anomaly research quests, A5--which means there are new powerful monsters to hunt like Lunagaron, Mizutsune, Diablos, Rathalos, and more. To unlock some of the monsters, players will need to undertake unpredictable anomaly investigations, quests with randomized locations and target monsters.

Qurious Crafting

After hunting powerful monsters, crafting nice weapons and gear is next. Players can strengthen their weapons using "quorious crafting" where they can choose different stats like affinity and elemental boosts, allowing players to upgrade their weapons in a way that works for them. Related to qurious crafting is the anomaly research lab, a system where players can exchange items from anomaly investigations for material needed to upgrade weapons.

Armor upgrades are less customizable. Stats added will be random when players spend the required material and money, though they don't need to accept the rolled stats if they're unsatisfied.

Event Quests

Event quests are back and will begin August 18. Every week, there will be a new event quest.

New monsters

A new update of course, means new monsters--some of them familiar faces to long-time Monster Hunter players. Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian are back, but not without a few new tricks up their sleeves. The duo will also be part of something called dual threats, a quest where players face off against two monsters at once.

Lucent Nargacuga is another huge monster but with the special ability of using the moonlight to turn invisible. Lucent Nargacuga's gameplay trailer shows the monster disappearing and then suddenly launching a lunge attack--a move that will certainly be tricky to evade since it happens very fast. The monster also uses its tail to slam down on the ground, sending players flying into the air if they're caught in range. Lucent Nargacuga's return also marks the return of the Forlorn Arena, ruins shrouded in moonlight.

Seething Bazelgeuse is always enraged and has scales that are explosive. It even has a state beyond enraged, called seething--a mode where Bazelgeuse will sprinkle his scales like little bomb gifts to players.

Update Roadmap

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's first free title update is hefty. According to the roadmap, a second free update is coming in late September, December, and in 2023 as well. For those looking to jump in: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is $40 on Steam and requires the base game, Monster Hunter Rise is $60. Monster Hunter Rise often goes on sale, though, and is currently 50% off on Steam. Monster Hunter Rise is also available on Switch.