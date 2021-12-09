Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards

Monster Hunter Rise's upcoming expansion, Sunbreak, got a brand-new teaser trailer during The Game Awards, teasing the mysterious monsters and characters in the new expansion. The trailer shows a menacing wolf creature exploring the new, bleak land, where the expansion takes place. The new wolf monster appears to gain ice properties when it gets into the light.

Chilling new monsters and mysterious characters beckon you to a land of perilous adventure: Elgado!

Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak, launches Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/JCvQA0XuPt — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 10, 2021

The trailer shows off the biome of the new region, which has bleak mountains and silver moonlight. The trailer also reveals a new character, who claims to be royalty of some type. The same character is present on a ship later in the trailer as they approach the new hub area, Elgado.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases Summer 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PC.