Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - New Monsters Guide

In total, 17 new creatures appear in the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, but a few of them may seem familiar to many players.

By on

Comments

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds a whole list of new monsters to the game. However, they're not all "new" per se. Some of them are subspecies of existing monsters, and others are returning from past games. So, we'll dive into which monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are genuinely new and which fans are already familiar with.

What monsters were added in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds 17 creatures to the base roster. That brings the list up to 54 monsters total. However, only 4 of these are entirely original. The other 13 are either subspecies of monsters from the base game or creatures featured in past titles. Additionally, Capcom has also revealed two monsters that are coming in future updates.

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Games Of The Year (So Far)
  2. God Of War Ragnarok Collector's Editions Leak | GameSpot News
  3. 16 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  4. The Umbrella Academy Cast Breaks Down Their Favorite Needle Drop Moments
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Valorant’s Guns
  6. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Secret Boss Gameplay
  7. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Secret Boss Gameplay
  8. Cuphead S-Rank Devil Boss Fight with the Cursed Relic Gameplay
  9. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location July 1, 2022
  10. Rocket League Birthday Ball Trailer
  11. What Made Modern Warfare 2019 So Good
  12. DNF Duel Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - A Kingdom's Savior Trailer

Subspecies and Variants

Subspecies act very similarly to their base monsters but are stronger, and their gimmick changes. For the most part, this usually means their attacks switch to a different element. They may also gain new attacks and changes to their movement, but much of their behavior is the same as their base game version.

Aurora Somnacanth

This version of the Somnacanth has access to ice attacks. Instead of putting you to sleep, it'll generate ice to slip and slide around on and attack with cold breath.

Blood Orange Bishaten

Instead of poison fruit, the Blood Orange Bishaten attacks with explosive pinecones. However, it retains most of the same moves as its goofier cousin.

Furious Rajang

This Rajang stays in its rage form for the entire fight, which means it's faster and stronger than the regular version. It'll also use electrical attacks more often.

Magma Almudron

Instead of channeling water, the Magna Almudron uses magma to fuel its attacks. It has a similar moveset to a normal Almudron, but it's stronger, and its magma is more dangerous than mud.

Pyre Rakna Kadaki

Pyre Rakna Kadaki has all the annoyance of the base species, but now it's also explosive. It also spawns Pyrantula, which detonate like nasty little bombs.

Scorned Magnamalo

This is just a bigger version of Magnamalo with bigger arms and stronger armor. It's a tough one, but fighting one isn't too different from taking on the base species.

Aurora Somnacanth is one of several reimagined monsters. Check the gallery below for more.
Aurora Somnacanth is one of several reimagined monsters. Check the gallery below for more.
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6 Gallery image 7 Gallery image 8

Returning from Past Games

  • Astalos (Monster Hunter Generations)
  • Daimyo Hermitaur (Monster Hunter Frontier 2)
  • Espinas (Monster Hunter Frontier)
  • Gore Magala (Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate)
  • Lucent Nargacuga (Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate) *
    • Note: Will be introduced in a future update.
  • Seething Bazelgeese (Monster Hunter World) *
    • Note: Will be introduced in a future update.
  • Seregios (Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate)
  • Shagaru Magala (Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate)
  • Shogun Ceanataur (Monster Hunter Frontier 2)

Completely New

Gaismagorm

Gaismagorm is the final boss in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and will put your skills to the test in a multi-round battle.

Garangolm

This ordinarily peaceful creature becomes increasingly enraged the longer you fight it.

Lunagaron

This wolf-like creature mixes things up by taking on two forms during the fight.

Malzeno

Malzeno is a vampiric creature that inflicts a unique status effect which introduces a mechanic reminiscent of Bloodborne.

Monster Hunter Rise Armor Sets: Best Looks We've Crafted So Far
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Monster Hunter Rise
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)