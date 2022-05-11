Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Is Getting A New Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will be getting a brand-new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which will arrive alongside the latest Sunbreak expansion on June 30.

During the May Monster Hunter Rise digital event where series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yoshitake Suzuki debuted new Sunbreak gameplay, the developer confirmed that the game will be getting another Switch controller as well. This Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a default dark grey color, but features a Malzeno design across the front. Malzeno is one of the three new monsters that will be introduced to the game with Sunbreak's launch.

This #NintendoSwitch Pro Controller featuring a Malzeno design launches alongside the massive DLC expansion Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak on 30/06! pic.twitter.com/i2JmSrblMc — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 10, 2022

This is the second Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller to be released since the game launched in March 2021. The first was also a dark grey and featured a gold design of Magnamalo. Although Nintendo has yet to confirm the price for the new Pro Controller, it's likely that it will cost around $75.

Alongside the announcement of the new controller, Capcom also debuted another gameplay trailer, as well as three additional monsters that will be introduced with Sunbreak. These include Aurora Somnacanth, which has ice-like abilities, Magma Almudron, which augments its attacks with molten stone, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno--the strongest of the three monsters and "attacks with an elegance and ferocity worthy of its inspiration, the vampire."

Sunbreak will also see the return of Flying Wyvern Seregios, introduce a new ability called Switch Skill Swap, and new Follower Quests for single-player hunts.