Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - How To Get Monster Scrap
Finding Scrap can make all the difference for your animal companions in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
You'll need to get scraps if you want to equip your buddies to survive in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. These items are used to forge Palico and Palamute weapons and armor. However, you don't obtain them the same way you find materials for hunter armor, and you won't find them out in the field. Here's all you need to know about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak scraps.
How to get Monster Scrap in Monster Hunter Rise
To get Monster Scrap in Monster Hunter Rise, you'll have to do one of two things:
- Craft hunter weapons or armor
- Trade-in monster materials for scrap
Each time you craft a weapon or armor, you generate scraps. Which ones you get are determined by which type of item you crafted. So, for example, if you produce a piece of Rathalos armor or a weapon using components from that monster, you'll get one or more Rathalos Scraps.
Palico and Palamute armor and weapons are much less resource-intensive than those made for hunters. A handful of scraps can kit your buddy out in a complete set of gear. However, sometimes you'll find yourself missing a few pieces. If that's the case, you can talk to the Buddy Smithy and choose to trade monster materials in for scraps.
The general rule is that the rarer a material is, the more scraps you'll get for it. Care should be taken when choosing which item to trade in, however. You may not have any use for a material now, but getting rid of a rare item for a few pieces of scrap could result in lots of frustration down the road. We recommend trading only material that generates 1-2 pieces of scrap and keeping rarer stuff like gems.
List of Monster Scraps in Monster Hunter Rise
There are 60 different types of monster scraps in Monster Hunter Rise. However, each of these has multiple ranks, bringing the total amount to 180. Each of these scraps has a "+" version, which is generated from High-Rank materials. With the release of Sunbreak, a new set was introduced for Master Rank, which sports the prefix "Heavy."
Here's a complete list of the types of monster scrap in Monster Hunter Rise:
- Aknosom Scrap
- Almudron Scrap
- Anjanath Scrap
- Archdemon Scrap
- Arzuros Scrap
- Astalos Scrap
- Baggi Scrap
- Barioth Scrap
- Barroth Scrap
- Basarios Scrap
- Bazel Scrap
- Bishaten Scrap
- Bnahabra Scrap
- Bone Scrap
- Chameleos Scrap
- Diablos Scrap
- Espinas Scrap
- Fur Scrap
- Gore Magala Scrap
- Goss Harag Scrap
- Great Baggi Scrap
- Great Jaggi Scrap
- Great Wroggi Scrap
- Hermitaur Scrap
- Humble Scrap
- Ibushi Scrap
- Insect Scrap
- Izuchi Scrap
- Jaggi Scrap
- Jyura Scrap
- Kadachi Scrap
- Khezu Scrap
- Kulu-Ya-Ku Scrap
- Kushala Daora Scrap
- Lagombi Scrap
- Lunagaron Scrap
- Magnamalo Scrap
- Mizutsune Scrap
- Nargacuga Scrap
- Narwa Scrap
- Ore Scrap
- Pukei Scrap
- Rajang Scrap
- Rakna Scrap
- Rathalos Scrap
- Rathian Scrap
- Rhenoplos Scrap
- Royal Ludroth Scrap
- Seregios Scrap
- Shagaru Magala Scrap
- Shogun Scrap
- Slagtoth Scrap
- Somna Scrap
- Teostra Scrap
- Tetra Scrap
- Tigrex Scrap
- Valstrax Scrap
- Volvidon Scrap
- Wroggi Scrap
- Zinogre Scrap
For more on Monster Hunter Rise, here's how to start the Sunbreak DLC and our Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak new monster guide.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation