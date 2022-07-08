Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - How To Beat Espinas

Figuring out how to beat Espinas in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be challenging, especially since most players won't be familiar with it. Though it's technically a returning monster, the only game it's been in before was the Japan-exclusive Monster Hunter Frontier. So for everyone outside that country, facing it is an entirely new experience. If you’re having difficulty figuring out how best to approach Espinas, we’ve given a rundown of everything you need to know to tackle what can be a difficult hunt, from your prey’s weaknesses and strengths to the best strategies to take it down.

What is Espinas in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Espinas is a Flying Wyvern monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. You'll first find it during the Urgent Hunting Hub Quest named "A Slumbering Jungle Espinas." Espinas is resistant to Thunder and completely immune to Fire. It's not without its weaknesses, though. You'll be able to fell it using Blast- and Ice-type moves. You'll have to watch out for its tendency to use Fireblight, however.

This is the first appearance Espinas has made in the main Monster Hunter series, aside from Monster Hunter Frontier, where it was originally introduced. It also made appearances in Monster Hunter Online as well as the crossover title Teppen. This is the first time most players will have had a chance to get up close and personal with the monster.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak: Espinas Weaknesses and Strengths

You'll have to hit Master Rank 4 to take on Espinas, and by that point, you should have an excellent grasp on combat and a decent selection of weapons and armor. So, you should be able to exploit Espinas' weaknesses while protecting against its strengths. Be sure to check your equipment loadout against the information below before heading into battle.

Espinas Elemental Weaknesses and Strengths

Elemental Weaknesses: Ice, Blast

Elemental Strengths: Thunder

Elemental Immunity: Fire

Status Weakness: None

Status Resistance: Paralysis, Poison, Sleep

Espinas Physical Weak Spots

Weak Spots: Abdomen, Head, Legs

Strong Spots: Back, Tail, Wings

Weakest Against Damage Type: Slashing

How to Beat Espinas in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Espinas has plenty of strong points, but not so many that you can’t cause irreparable damage. The best plan heading into the fight with Espinas is to equip armor that protects against Poison and Fire and a weapon that inflicts Ice damage. However, it's far from unbeatable if you don't have any.

Espinas' most annoying attacks involve fire. Its flames are mixed with poison gas, so if any hit you, you'll have to take care of a status effect. The monster is pretty fast and doesn't always give you the chance to back off and use an antidote. It also likes to charge at you, sometimes several times in a row. This can be tough to dodge, making it one of the more demanding bosses you'll face at Master Rank 4. Keep at it, though. Eventually, you’ll make progress and fell the beast.

There’s a bit of a caveat here. If you approach fighting Espinas as if it were a Rathalos, you won't find it too tough to beat. We recommend sticking to its legs and abdomen and avoiding its head unless you're looking to break it for materials.