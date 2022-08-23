Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Hits 4 Million Units Sold Less Than Two Months After Release

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has officially hit four million units sold worldwide, with the base game itself hitting over 11 million units.

Capcom announced today that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which launched towards the end of June, has hit a total of four million units sold, doubling the sales figure reported at the start of July. The press release noted the free update that launched in August helped drive the sales over the four million mark. Capcom plans to grow these sales even further with more free updates.

Sunbreak also helped with the total global sales of Rise, which Capcom puts down to the bundled set of the two, and "ongoing pricing strategies."

As part of June's Nintendo Direct, Capcom provided a roadmap for Sunbreak to show off what players can expect from the game. The first big update brought plenty of new content to the DLC, including new anomaly research quests and investigations, a new form of crafting, weekly event quests, and of course new monsters like the Seething Bazelgeuse.

More free title updates are planned for the fall and winter, both of which will introduce a variety of monsters, though specific details on what players can expect from them weren't shared at the time. And more free title updates are planned right through to 2023 as well.

Rise had already proven to be a popular game, reporting eight million in sales at the start of the year, but the addition of Sunbreak has clearly helped boost that further. The expansion features a whole new story that continues on right after the base game, featuring three new monsters to hunt down, Garangolm, the Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno.