Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Has Already Sold 2 Million Copies

Monster Hunter Rise has also broken 10 million units sold.

By on

Comments

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has officially surpassed 2 million copies sold globally.

Sharing the milestone in a new press release, the developer revealed that the total shipped units account for both Nintendo Switch and PC since the premium expansion launched on June 14. Additionally, Capcom confirmed that the base game Monster Hunter Rise has exceeded 10 million units worldwide since its March 2021 release.

Click To Unmute
  1. GTA 6 & GTA Trilogy Changed Rockstar Remaster Plans | GameSpot News
  2. Skull and Bones | Livestream Teaser (July 2022)
  3. NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition
  4. Smite x Nickelodeon Crossover Event
  5. Best Games Of The Year (So Far)
  6. Fall Guys - Abstergo's Challenge Trailer
  7. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Jolyne Cujoh Character Trailer
  8. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - "Eat Your Heart Out" Trailer
  9. Worldview Trailer | Tower of Fantasy
  10. GWENT: Black Sun | Launch Trailer
  11. 16 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  12. Firearms Expert Reacts To Valorant’s Guns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - A Kingdom's Savior Trailer

This was achieved through "a variety of methods" including the game's ongoing free updates, the PC version launch, as well as the release of Sunbreak. Alongside the success of Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion, Capcom also revealed that the Monster Hunter series has cumulated 84 million units as of July 5, 2022.

Notably, Monster Hunter: World--which was released in January 2018--now holds the studio's all-time record of 21 million units shipped, making it Capcom's most successful game. "Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities," the developer added.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak features a whole new story that picks up straight after the events of the main game. It also features three new, powerful creatures known as the Three Lords: Garangolm, the Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno–each of which the player will take on.

During the June 2022 Nintendo Direct, Capcom revealed a new roadmap detailing what players can expect in the future. The next free title update, Seething Bazelgeuse, is coming in August 2022 and will be followed up with a fall title update and then a winter title update, later this year.

Monster Hunter Games Ranked From Worst To Best
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Monster Hunter Rise
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)