Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Has Already Sold 2 Million Copies

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has officially surpassed 2 million copies sold globally.

Sharing the milestone in a new press release, the developer revealed that the total shipped units account for both Nintendo Switch and PC since the premium expansion launched on June 14. Additionally, Capcom confirmed that the base game Monster Hunter Rise has exceeded 10 million units worldwide since its March 2021 release.

This was achieved through "a variety of methods" including the game's ongoing free updates, the PC version launch, as well as the release of Sunbreak. Alongside the success of Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion, Capcom also revealed that the Monster Hunter series has cumulated 84 million units as of July 5, 2022.

Notably, Monster Hunter: World--which was released in January 2018--now holds the studio's all-time record of 21 million units shipped, making it Capcom's most successful game. "Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities," the developer added.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak features a whole new story that picks up straight after the events of the main game. It also features three new, powerful creatures known as the Three Lords: Garangolm, the Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno–each of which the player will take on.

During the June 2022 Nintendo Direct, Capcom revealed a new roadmap detailing what players can expect in the future. The next free title update, Seething Bazelgeuse, is coming in August 2022 and will be followed up with a fall title update and then a winter title update, later this year.