Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Announced During Nintendo Direct

Capcom has officially announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a brand new expansion to last March's Switch exclusive, during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation.

The "massive" expansion is due Summer 2022 on both Nintendo Switch and PC and will include new stories, locales, and monsters per the quick teaser trailer. Though not shown in the trailer, the expansion will also include hunting actions and quest ranks.

"As featured in the debut trailer, an eerie new setting serves as a backdrop to a menacing new monster." the official press release says. "More on this new monster and other exciting new gameplay details in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be shared soon."

The official Capcom blog on the expansion does not give any further details, but does tease more content coming to Monster Hunter Rise soon, including another collaboration with an outside Capcom franchise. The game has already seen partnerships with Street Fighter and Mega Man in recent months.

Monster Hunter Rise first launched in March 2021. Sunbreak will mark the game's first major expansion, echoing the Iceborne expansion to 2017's Monster Hunter World.