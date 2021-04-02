Monster Hunter Rise Spirits Added To Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is celebrating the launch of Monster Hunter Rise with a Spirit Board event featuring new Spirits based on Capcom's action RPG. The event is underway through April 6 and introduces three new Monster Hunter Rise Spirits to the game: Magnamalo, Palamute, and Palico.

All three Spirits will periodically appear on the Spirit Board throughout the event, so you shouldn't have much trouble encountering them. Defeat the Spirit in a Spirit Battle and you'll add it to your collection. You'll also receive more gold than usual each time you defeat them.

Magnamalo, Palico, and Palamute Spirits

The Monster Hunter Rise event runs until 11 PM PT on April 6 (2 AM ET on April 7). If you miss your chance to get the Spirits during the event, they'll be available again on the Spirit Board and in the game's shop at a later date.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate regularly introduces new Spirits based on major Switch releases. Two Bravely Default II Spirits were added to the game last month to celebrate the launch of that game. Persona 5 Strikers and Ghosts 'n Goblins Spirits were also recently added.

In other Smash Bros. news, Switch Online subscribers can still claim another in-game freebie. Nintendo is giving away a free Spirits Set that unlocks two random Spirits in your game: one Ace-class Primary Spirit, and one Legend-class Support Spirit. The freebie is available exclusively to those who have an active, paid Switch Online subscription.