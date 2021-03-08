Monster Hunter Rise Second Demo Coming March 11, Free Post-Launch Updates To Follow

Monster Hunter Rise launches on Switch on March 26, but players will have another chance to sample the game ahead of then. During its Monster Hunter Digital Event, Capcom announced it is releasing a second free Monster Hunter Rise demo on March 11. On top of that, the publisher gave viewers a brief glimpse at the title's first free post-launch update.

The second demo will feature the two training missions and two hunts from the previous demo, as well as a new "advanced" quest to hunt the game's flagship monster, the Magnamalo. As before, the demo will have a play-count limit; you'll only be able to collectively play the three hunts 30 times. The demo will also once again support online play, giving you the option to group up with other players online and try the hunts cooperatively. However, you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to take advantage of online play.

Valiant Hunters, you are Kamura's only hope. #MHRise

Don't blink or you'll miss our first free Title Update monster reveal... 👀 pic.twitter.com/i3dJvCUuHW — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 8, 2021

Capcom also released a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise during the Digital Event. The video recapped the game's story and many of the monsters you'll encounter as you work to uncover the mystery behind the Rampage and save Kamura Village from destruction. It also confirmed two more returning monsters you'll face in Rise: the Nargacuga and the Zinogre.

Capcom capped the trailer off with the reveal of Rise's first free post-launch addition: the Elder Dragon Chameleos. It will be "one of multiple monsters" arriving as part of a free update for the game in April. You can read more about the game in our Monster Hunter Rise preorder guide.

That wasn't the only news Capcom had to share during its Monster Hunter Digital Event. The publisher also shared a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and revealed the game's Switch and Steam release date: July 9. Players who have save data for Monster Hunter Rise will unlock a free bonus in Stories 2: the Kamura Garb layered armor for their character.