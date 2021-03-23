Monster Hunter Rise Review Roundup

While you're catching up on the latest rumors concerning a potential Nintendo Switch hardware revision later this year, don't forget that your current Switch is still home to some stellar games. That will soon include Monster Hunter Rise, which has garnered rave reviews from critics.

Launching this Friday, March 26, Monster Hunter Rise is the first original game in the series for the hybrid console, following Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, a port of the Nintendo 3DS title. Many reviewers agree that the lessons learned with the highly successful Monster Hunter World have been thoughtfully applied here, complimenting a structure that is more akin to Monster Hunter titles of old while evolving the formula to be compelling to both newcomers and veterans of the series.

The biggest addition that critics almost universally adore is wire-dashing. This move allows you to pull off stunning dexterous maneuvers, speeding up traditional traversal though a level or saving you from a disastrous fall during a fight. Combined with the introduction of Palemutes--new mounts that will also fight with you during hunts--and there's a lot of new possibilities to explore with the traditional Monster Hunter combat.

Game: Monster Hunter Rise

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: March 26

Price: $60 / £50 / $80 AUD

Below are a selection of some review excerpts to give you an idea of what critics think about Monster Hunter Rise. Head over to GameSpot sister site Metacritic for more reviews on the game.

GameSpot - 9/10 (Review In Progress)

"Going toe-to-toe with these intimidating beasts is the unmistakable core of the Monster Hunter experience, and Rise still feels like a distinctly Monster Hunter game, even if it's more of a fully-fledged action title than any other entry in the series. This renewed focus doesn't diminish its layered RPG mechanics, nor does it dumb down on any single aspect of the hunt. Certain changes make Rise a more approachable game for newcomers, but you also have the freedom to tailor the experience to your liking. The moment-to-moment combat is as impeccable as it's ever been and puts Rise on a pedestal as one of the feathers in the Nintendo Switch's cap." -- Richard Wakeling [Full Review]

IGN - 8/10

"Monster Hunter Rise mixes classic Monster Hunter ideas with some of World's best improvements and a whole bunch of clever new mechanics of its own. Not all of them are slam dunks, but they are all fun--and the introduction of Wirebugs and the mobility they bring to every fight is so great I never want to give them up. The post-launch updates Capcom is already teasing can’t come soon enough, but Monster Hunter Rise is still a thrilling step forward in the series' evolution toward the new normal World so boldly introduced." -- Tom Marks [Full Review]

VG247 - 4/5

"While it does feel like a smaller package in terms of grand story presentation, the new additions and quality-of-life fixes make it less grindy to play, with greater flexibility in exploration, navigation, and resource collection adding to the portable possibilities. With just five locales to house the vast roster of creatures though, it will be interesting to see whether Rise can have the same long-lasting appeal as its predecessors. More monsters have already been promised, with the first free post-launch drop slated for April 2021." -- James Billcliffe [Full Review]

Game Informer - 7.75/10

"Beyond mounting monsters and using the wirebug to wall-run in spectacular fashion, not much else distinguishes Monster Hunter Rise from the installments that came before. It has enough endgame content to keep you occupied long after the credits roll (if you don’t mind copious amounts of grinding) and multiplayer is still the optimal way to play, but the excitement of my early hunts waned before long. Monster Hunter Rise is far from being the next definitive chapter in the series. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a polished-but-conventional adventure with a few small-scale nuances, then you’ll be right at home in Kamura Village." -- Jason Guisao [Full Review]

Polygon - Unscored

"Monster Hunter Rise takes the accessible foundation that Capcom built in World and expands on it without breaking what makes Monster Hunter fun, including the deep combat and the feeling of progression as you defeat, skin, and wear one monster to fight the next. If World was the first step forward into a new era of Monster Hunter, Rise takes it even further. Monster Hunter: World was a game I would recommend to friends, with some caveats. But Rise’s gameplay variety and mobility — all fueled by that little Wirebug — make it a must-try game for Monster Hunter skeptics and hardcore fans alike." -- Ryan Gilliam [Full Review]

Eurogamer - Essential

"It's all enough to make me believe that this really might be the Monster Hunter for all, and as much as World pushed the series into the mainstream it's Rise that could yet propel it to be a phenomenon - and at the very least it'll earn the series some new fans along the way. If you've been put off by the challenge, the investment or even the action, Rise does its very best to smooth the path and open up Monster Hunter's charms to all. If you're already smitten with the series like I am? Well, Monster Hunter Rise might well be as good as video games can get." -- Martin Robinson [Full Review]

VentureBeat - 4/5

"Rise is great by yourself (with the help of your Palico and Palamute) or with online hunters. Capcom did have its servers active for a portion of the review period. Joining someone’s game was easy, and I was surprised by how smooth the online experience felt. When it comes to Switch, my expectations are always low when it comes to online capabilities, but Capcom seems to have it figured out. Of course, we’ll see just how stable things are once the game launches and many more players flood those servers. Honestly, I’d be just fine playing Rise by myself. The core gameplay loop of hunting monsters so you can make stronger equipment in order to hunt more monsters is captivating, and Rise has put that formula into a package that works great on Switch." - Mike Minotti [Full Review]

