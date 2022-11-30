Monster Hunter Rise Reportedly Coming To PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, And Game Pass

The base game will supposedly release in January on the new platforms, with the Sunbreak expansion arriving later in 2023.

By on

Comments

Capcom apparently plans to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One next year. Insider Gaming reported that the game will release January 20 on those platforms, as well as become available on Game Pass.

Then, in the spring, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak--the expansion for the base game--will reportedly follow in expanding to the new platforms. Capcom will supposedly unveil these plans at The Game Awards on December 8.

Click To Unmute
Monster Hunter Rise - PC vs. Switch Graphics Comparison
  1. God of War Ragnarök - Building a Realm
  2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headlines PS Plus In December | GameSpot News
  3. 12 Minutes of Need For Speed Unbound Gameplay
  4. The Witcher Remake To Be Fully Open World | GameSpot News
  5. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Announcement Trailer
  6. Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG New Gameplay Trailer
  7. The Game Awards 2022 Livestream
  8. Marvel's Midnight Suns Video Review
  9. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Launch Trailer
  10. Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official Launch Trailer
  11. Starship Troopers: Extermination - Gameplay Teaser
  12. Sniper Elite 5 – Conqueror & Airborne Elite Content Packs | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Two reported features for Monster Hunter Rise on the new platforms are 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, as well as 3D audio. Though do keep in mind the game already hits that image quality and frame rate on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak just received new monster variants and an expanded follower system as part of Title Update 3. Capcom has sold over 4.4 millions copies of the expansion and more than 11 million units of the base game. Monster Hunter Rise originally released in March 2021 for Nintendo Switch, followed by Sunbreak coming out earlier this year in June.

For more on the game, check out GameSpot's Monster Hunter Rise review.

Monster Hunter Games Ranked From Worst To Best
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Monster Hunter Rise
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)