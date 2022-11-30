Monster Hunter Rise Reportedly Coming To PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, And Game Pass
The base game will supposedly release in January on the new platforms, with the Sunbreak expansion arriving later in 2023.
Capcom apparently plans to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One next year. Insider Gaming reported that the game will release January 20 on those platforms, as well as become available on Game Pass.
Then, in the spring, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak--the expansion for the base game--will reportedly follow in expanding to the new platforms. Capcom will supposedly unveil these plans at The Game Awards on December 8.
God of War Ragnarök - Building a Realm Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headlines PS Plus In December | GameSpot News 12 Minutes of Need For Speed Unbound Gameplay The Witcher Remake To Be Fully Open World | GameSpot News Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Announcement Trailer Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG New Gameplay Trailer The Game Awards 2022 Livestream Marvel's Midnight Suns Video Review Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Launch Trailer Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official Launch Trailer Starship Troopers: Extermination - Gameplay Teaser Sniper Elite 5 – Conqueror & Airborne Elite Content Packs | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Two reported features for Monster Hunter Rise on the new platforms are 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, as well as 3D audio. Though do keep in mind the game already hits that image quality and frame rate on PC.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak just received new monster variants and an expanded follower system as part of Title Update 3. Capcom has sold over 4.4 millions copies of the expansion and more than 11 million units of the base game. Monster Hunter Rise originally released in March 2021 for Nintendo Switch, followed by Sunbreak coming out earlier this year in June.
For more on the game, check out GameSpot's Monster Hunter Rise review.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation