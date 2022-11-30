Monster Hunter Rise Reportedly Coming To PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, And Game Pass

Capcom apparently plans to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One next year. Insider Gaming reported that the game will release January 20 on those platforms, as well as become available on Game Pass.

Then, in the spring, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak--the expansion for the base game--will reportedly follow in expanding to the new platforms. Capcom will supposedly unveil these plans at The Game Awards on December 8.

Two reported features for Monster Hunter Rise on the new platforms are 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, as well as 3D audio. Though do keep in mind the game already hits that image quality and frame rate on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak just received new monster variants and an expanded follower system as part of Title Update 3. Capcom has sold over 4.4 millions copies of the expansion and more than 11 million units of the base game. Monster Hunter Rise originally released in March 2021 for Nintendo Switch, followed by Sunbreak coming out earlier this year in June.

