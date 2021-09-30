Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Date Set For January 12, 2022

During Capcom's Monster Hunter Spotlight stream for Tokyo Game Show 2021, the company finally revealed a launch date for Monster Hunter Rise on PC. It is coming to Steam on January 12, 2022, with a demo available on October 13.

The PC version supports 4K and high-resolution textures, along with uncapped frame rates and voice chat. It also supports 21:9 ultrawide displays as well as mouse-and-keyboard configurations. Preorder bonuses include Palamute retriever and Palico forest cat costume layered armors and a novice talisman that provides extra help in the early stages of the game.

The deluxe edition includes the main game, the Kamurai Hunter, Shuriken Collar Palamute, and Fish Collar Palico layered armors, as well as four jump gestures, a samurai pose set, kabuki face paint, and an Izuchi Tail hairstyle. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin players will also receive another bonus: the Rider Series Hunter layered armor. Monster Hunter Rise will likely check the player's Steam account for player save data from Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Capcom also revealed a few new Monster Hunter Rise collaborations. Arriving on October 29, players can unlock Arthur Hunter layered armor from Ghost N' Goblins Resurrection. In November, the game is also collaborating with Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog to celebrate its 30th anniversary. New player voiceover tracks are coming as DLC as well, played by Sungwon "ProZD" Cho and Mad TV's Debra Wilson.

Monster Hunter Rise first launched on March 26 for Nintendo Switch.