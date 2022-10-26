Monster Hunter Rise Passes 11 Million Sales, Capcom Still Growing

Plus, Sunbreak has hit 4.4 million units sold globally.

By on

Comments

Capcom has posted its latest quarterly earnings, showing that Monster Hunter Rise is continuing to sell well.

The developer shared the news that Monster Hunter Rise has sold more than 11 million units sold worldwide, which it reported back in August, and the DLC expansion Sunbreak has now hit 4.4 million units sold, an increase of about 400,000 since the same month. Resident Evil 2 Remake is also confirmed to have sold more than 10 million units.

Click To Unmute
  1. Bayonetta 3 Everything To Know
  2. God of War Ragnarök - Combat and Enemies Elevated
  3. Original Bayonetta Voice Actor Reacts To Backlash | GameSpot News
  4. Free PS Plus For November 2022 Leaked | GameSpot News
  5. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - Lands & Towns
  6. Age of Mythology Retold - Announce Trailer
  7. The Callisto Protocol Isn't Just Another Dead Space
  8. Bayonetta 3 Video Review
  9. Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
  10. Redfall - Official Into the Night Trailer
  11. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - Your World Your Way
  12. Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - A Kingdom's Savior Trailer

Players also shouldn't expect any new release prior to Resident Evil 4 Remake's release in March next year, as that's the big upcoming title for the developer.

Capcom did also report that it's on track to achieve 10 consecutive years of operating income growth, but the latest quarter did report another decline, with net sales being down 29.9% year over year, and operating income down by 24.3% YoY.

The company recently showed off some Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay as part of a more general Reident Evil showcase. GameSpot recently had the chance to go hands-on with the game in a Resident Evil 4 Remake preview, saying, "Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn't feel like it's aiming to revolutionize games the way the original did 17 years ago. Instead, Capcom is doubling down on what has made Resident Evil 4 timeless all these years later: its design, its tension, and, of course, Leon S. Kennedy. In doing so, its goal is to emphasize what remains great, while fine tuning it with everything the franchise has learned in its 26 years of existence."

Best Resident Evil Games: Ranking The Iconic Survival Horror Series
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Resident Evil 4
Monster Hunter Rise
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)