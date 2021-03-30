Monster Hunter Rise Layered Armor: How To Equip Cosmetic Armor Sets

Monster Hunter Rise has no shortage of armor sets to craft and collect. But if you're looking to specialize your character build, then you're likely going to settle on an armor set that may not visually please you. To circumvent this issue, the game has Layered Armor sets, which are just cosmetic armor sets you can plaster over what you have equipped. Below we detail everything you need to know about Layered Armor, how to equip them, and which ones you can get now.

What Is Layered Armor?

As mentioned above, Layered Armor sets are cosmetic armor sets you can equip onto your currently equipped set. As such, they have no stats and provide no meaningful benefits outside their aesthetic purposes. There are Layered Armor sets available for your hunter, Palico, and Palamute.

Which Layered Armor Sets Are Available Now?

At the moment, there are only a few Layered Armor sets and pieces you can get, all of which are available to you only if you preordered the game, have access to Monster Hunter Rise Amiibo, or purchase as DLC. Below you can find all the available sets and how you can get them.

Hunter Layered Armor

Sinister Seal Armor Set via the Magnamalo Amiibo.

via the Magnamalo Amiibo. Kamurai Armor Set via the Deluxe Collector's Edition

via the Deluxe Collector's Edition Fox Mask Armor Piece via paid DLC priced at $1.49

via paid DLC priced at $1.49 Theater Wig via paid DLC priced at $1.49

via paid DLC priced at $1.49 Wyverian Earrings via paid DLC priced at $1.49

Sinister Seal Armor

Palico Layered Armor

Forest Cat via Pre-Order Bonus (No longer available)

via Pre-Order Bonus (No longer available) Sinister Seal Palico Armor Set via the Magnamalo Amiibo.

via the Magnamalo Amiibo. Fish Collar Armor Piece via the Deluxe Collector's Edition

via the Deluxe Collector's Edition Nine Tails Armor Set via paid DLC priced at $2

Palamute Layered Armor

Retriever Armor Set via Pre-Order Bonus (No longer available)

via Pre-Order Bonus (No longer available) Sinister Seal Armor Set via the Magnamalo Amiibo.

via the Magnamalo Amiibo. Shuriken Collar Armor Piece via the Deluxe Collector's Edition

via the Deluxe Collector's Edition Long Coat Costume Armor Set via paid DLC priced at $2

How Do I Equip Layered Armor?

First, you'll need a Layered Armor set. If you purchased or redeemed some via DLC, be sure to chat to Senri the Mailman to nab them in-game via the Add-on Content option. And if you're looking to get the ones you can unlock by scanning Amiibo, be sure to talk to Kagero the Merchant to get those added into your inventory.

Once you have all your desired Layered Armor sets, go to either the Item Box or the Buddy Board at Kamura Village. You'll see a new option called "Layered Armor Settings" available in each, where you can select and equip your available sets. You can even save Layered Armor loadouts to make things easier when it comes time to switch them out.

For more Monster Hunter Rise guides, be sure to look through the list below. Otherwise, read our Monster Hunter Rise review for our full thoughts about the game.