Monster Hunter Rise: How To Play The Okami Crossover

Monster Hunter Rise is out now on PC after originally launching on the Nintendo Switch in 2021. The souped-up PC port adds new graphical options, improves the game's performance, and also includes all of the free post-launch content released up until version 3.6.1. The Okami collaboration is one such update and adds a new Event Quest that lets you unlock the Ammy Layered Armor for your Palamute. Here's how to access the Okami crossover's unique quest and eventually fight side by side with the sun goddess Amaterasu.

The first thing you'll want to do is head to the Steelworks in Monster Hunter's Rise village hub and talk to Senri the Mailman. Select "Add-on Content" and collect the "Rising Sun!?" Event Quest from the list to add it to your quest board. If this is your first time playing you can also select "Collect All" to grab all of the DLC that's currently available.

Once you've collected the Okami Event Quest, go to the Gathering Hub and speak to Minoto the Quest Maiden. Select "Event Quests" and you'll find the "Rising Sun!?" quest under the "Low Rank" section. This is a 2* Gathering Quest so there are no monsters to worry about and you can easily complete it right at the start of the game.

The quest takes place in Shrine Ruins and tasks you with collecting all 21 of the Sun Goddess Pictures scattered around the area. Each picture is represented as a small package that is marked on your mini-map, so gathering them all is a relatively simple task that should take no more than a few minutes to finish.

Upon completion of the quest, you'll earn a Celestrial Scroll that can then be used to forge the Ammy Layered Armor for your Palamute. You need a total of four Celestrial Scroll's to craft the armor, so you'll need to complete the "Rising Sun!?" Event Quest a couple of times to earn enough materials. You also need two Fur Scrap, but this is easy enough to gather by travelling to either Shrine Ruins or Flooded Forest and slaying a few Bullfango to get their Bullfango Pelts. You can then swap this with the Buddy Smith in the village's Steelworks area to acquire the Fur Scrap you need.

With all of the materials on hand, you can now forge the Ammy Layered Armor at the Buddy Smith and transform your Palamute into Okami's protagonist.