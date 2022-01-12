Monster Hunter Rise: How To Play The Mega Man Crossover

Monster Hunter Rise's arrival on PC introduces a number of visual and performance upgrades to the previous Nintendo Switch exclusive. It also comes complete with almost a year's worth of post-launch content updates, including crossovers with some of the biggest game's in Capcom's library. Here's how to access the Mega Man DLC and turn your trusty Palamute into the blue bomber's best bud.

The Mega Man collaboration adds a new Event Quest that lets you unlock a special Layered Armor set that transforms your Palamute into Mega Man's faithful robotic dog, Rush. You can change its armor color and it even has custom animations, turning into Rush Jet when you're riding on its back and deploying Rush Coil to bounce you into the air.

To unlock this crossover, head to the Steelworks area in the Kamura village hub and speak to Senri the Mailman. Select "Add-on Content" and collect the "Blue Bomber's Best Bud" Event Quest from the list to add it to your quest board. You can also click "Collect All" to grab all of the DLC that's currently available.

From here, you'll want to pay Minoto the Quest Maiden a visit in the Gathering Hub. Pick "Event Quests" and you'll find Blue Bomber's Best Bud listed under the "High Rank" category. This is a 6* High Rank quest but you only need to reach Hunter Rank 4 to be given access.

The mission itself is a relatively quick Arena quest that tasks you with defeating a smaller than normal Zinogre. You can set the quest as a Join Request Hunt so other players can join and make it a lot quicker than it already is, and completing the quest will reward you with Dog Bolts you can use to forge the special Palamute armor. You need four Dog Bolts in total so you'll have to play through the quest a couple of times to gather all of the requisite materials. You also need to trade some Zinogre+ material with the Buddy Smith to attain the two Zinogre scraps required to forge the armor.

Once all of the materials are in your possession, you can craft the Rush Layered Armor at the Buddy Smith and set out with your trusty robotic companion by your side.