Monster Hunter Rise: How To Get Okami Palamute Armor

Monster Hunter Rise's 3.2.0 update is now live, and it's introduced a new Capcom Collab Event Quest to the game. This one is an Okami crossover, giving you a chance to forge a set of layered Palamute armor based on Okami's protagonist, Amaterasu. Here's how to complete the new Event Quest and craft the "Ammy" armor for your Palamute.

How To Complete Monster Hunter Rise's Okami Event Quest

Before you can embark on the new Okami quest, you'll first need to download it. Speak to Senri the Mailman in the center of Kamura Village and select Add-on Content. Scroll through the list and receive the quest titled Event Quest: Rising Sun?! (You can alternatively press the X button to quickly claim all of the currently available add-on content.)

You first need to download the Okami Event Quest from Senri the Mailman

Once you've downloaded the quest, head into the Gathering Hub, speak to Minoto at the desk, and select Event Quests. You'll find the Okami quest listed under the Low Rank menu. Accept the mission and depart after you've made any necessary preparations.

The Okami Event Quest is a two-star mission set in Shrine Ruins

The quest is set in the Shrine Ruins, and it's incredibly easy. All you need to do is collect the 21 Sun Goddess pictures scattered around the environment. The pictures appear as small packages on the ground, and their locations are all already displayed on the map, so completing the quest is simply a matter of picking each one up before the 20-minute time limit expires.

Sun Goddess picture locations

Gallery

After completing the quest, you'll earn a special item called a Celestial Scroll--the requisite material to forge the Ammy layered Palamute armor at the Buddy Smithy. You need four Celestial Scrolls in total, so you may need to complete the Rising Sun quest multiple times before you have enough materials to craft the armor. Fortunately, the quest is quick and easy, so it shouldn't take you too long to wrangle up enough Celestial Scrolls.

Ammy layered armor for your Palamute

This is the second Capcom Collab Event Quest in Monster Hunter Rise so far. The first let you craft a set of layered Palico armor based on Tsukino from the recently released Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Three more Capcom Collab quests will be added to the game over the next few months; you can check out the Monster Hunter Rise update roadmap for more details.