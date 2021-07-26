Monster Hunter Rise Giving Out A Special Palamute

Capcom is distributing a special Palamute to all Monster Hunter Rise players. The critter is named Wanogre, and it's based on one of the Palamutes used by a member of the Monster Hunter Rise development team.

To add Wanogre to your party, you first need to speak to Senri the Mailman in Kamura Village and receive the Palamute from the Add-on Content option. After that, head to the Buddy Plaza in the eastern portion of the village, speak to Iori the Buddy Handler, and select Hire a Special Buddy to pick Wanogre up.

A special Palamute from the #MHRise Dev Team has joined the fray! 🐶

Check in with Senri the Mailman, then Buddy Handler Iori to hire the one and only Wanogre! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/1QrqtZgBSV — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 23, 2021

That isn't the only new piece of content available now in Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom recently distributed another new Event Quest called An Icy Blade So Bright. This quest can similarly be claimed by speaking to Senri the Mailman and downloading it from the Add-on Content menu, and completing it will net you a stylish pair of shades.

More updates are on the way to Monster Hunter Rise over the next few weeks. According to Capcom's content roadmap, Rise's 3.2 update is slated to arrive before the end of this month. That patch will introduce the second Capcom Collab event as well as more DLC. The 3.3 update will follow sometime in August and will add the third Capcom Collab event.

In other Monster Hunter news, the series' newly released RPG spin-off, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, also recently received its first update, which added Rise's Palamute as a Monstie companion. To celebrate that game's launch, Capcom is giving away a free item bundle to all players.