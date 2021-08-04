Monster Hunter Rise Giving Away Another Special Palamute And Palico

Monster Hunter Rise players can now add two more special buddies to their hunting party. Capcom is distributing a Palamute and Palico based on ones used by the Monster Hunter community team.

The Palamute is named Thor, while the Palico is named Mimi. To receive them, first speak to Senri the Mailman in Kamura Village and download the buddies from the Add-on Content menu. After that, talk to Iori the Buddy Handler at the Buddy Plaza and select Hire a Special Buddy to add them to your roster.

Introducing the tenacious Thor and the amiable Mimi! 🐶😺

These buddies from the Monster Hunter Community Team are now available for hire in #MHRise! pic.twitter.com/UyPuwy4lZZ — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 4, 2021

These aren't the only special buddies available right now. Capcom is also distributing a Palamute named Wanogre, who is based on one used by a member of the Monster Hunter Rise development team. You can also receive Wanogre by downloading it from Senri and then hiring it at the Buddy Plaza.

The special buddies arrive shortly after the release of Monster Hunter Rise's 3.2.0 update, which added the game's second Capcom Collab Event Quest. This one is a crossover with Okami, giving you a chance to craft layered Palamute armor based on Amaterasu. Here's a full breakdown on how to get the Okami layered armor.

In other Monster Hunter news, the series' recent RPG spin-off, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, is receiving its second free update this week on August 5. The update introduces two new Monstie companions--Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos--as well as a new Co-Op Quest featuring Kulve Taroth.