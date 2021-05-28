Monster Hunter Rise Gives In-Game Gift To Celebrate 7 Millions Shipped Copies

In celebration of 7 million shipped Monster Hunter Rise copies, Capcom gave players a free in-game gift. The items, as detailed in the tweet below, include 30 mega potions, 20 well-done steaks, 10 large bomb barrels, five mega demondrugs, and five mega armorskins. You can claim the items by speaking to Senri the Mailman.

#MHRise has now shipped over 7 million copies worldwide, and we couldn't have done it without you! Check in with Senri the Mailman to claim Kamura Pack 3. 💌

As always, thank you so much for your continued support! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3etXEx33cN — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 28, 2021

Capcom's surprise freebies came on the heels of Monster Hunter Rise's 3.0 update. 3.0 added two new monsters, Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre, to the game. From Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Crimson Glow Valstrax is an elder dragon "driven mad by its own rampant energy." Apex Zinogre is a scale-covered monster armed with lightning attacks.

A new event quest and challenge quest are also now available. The I Can't Do What Somnacan quest will give Blowing a Kiss gesture to all players who defeat a Somnacanth. In the new challenge quest, players can see how fast they can defeat a Tetranadon.

Monster Hunter Rise was a big hit and continues to sell well. Moving 7 million copies while only being available on one platform--Nintendo Switch--is pretty impressive. For comparison, Monster Hunter Rise's current sales have surpassed Street Fighter II's total lifetime sales on SNES.

Monster Hunter Rise's PC version is expected to arrive in early 2022.

The Monster Hunter franchise is one of Capcom's best-selling series so far. Monster Hunter World has sold over 17.1 million units since release, topping the list of Capcom's Platinum Titles.