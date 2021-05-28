Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Halo Infinite Beta Sonic Colors: Ultimate Pokemon Go Fest 2021 CoD Warzone Patch Notes Switch Pro

Monster Hunter Rise Gives In-Game Gift To Celebrate 7 Millions Shipped Copies

Currently only available on the Switch, Monster Hunter Rise has moved an impressive amount of units.

By on

Comments

In celebration of 7 million shipped Monster Hunter Rise copies, Capcom gave players a free in-game gift. The items, as detailed in the tweet below, include 30 mega potions, 20 well-done steaks, 10 large bomb barrels, five mega demondrugs, and five mega armorskins. You can claim the items by speaking to Senri the Mailman.

Capcom's surprise freebies came on the heels of Monster Hunter Rise's 3.0 update. 3.0 added two new monsters, Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre, to the game. From Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Crimson Glow Valstrax is an elder dragon "driven mad by its own rampant energy." Apex Zinogre is a scale-covered monster armed with lightning attacks.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Livestream
  2. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal | State of Play
  3. Horizon Forbidden West - Official Gameplay Reveal And Breakdown Trailer
  4. 22 Things You Didn't Know about Resident Evil Village
  5. Overwatch 2 Developer PVP Recap Trailer
  6. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Gameplay Reveal
  7. King Of Fighters 15 - Official Blue Mary Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  8. Dragon Quest 12: The Flames Of Fate - Official Title Reveal Trailer
  9. Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
  10. Dying Light 2 | Dying 2 Know Livestream
  11. Sonic Colors Ultimate - Official Announcement Trailer
  12. Sonic Central 30th Anniversary Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Monster Hunter Rise: Hunting 101 - Overview

A new event quest and challenge quest are also now available. The I Can't Do What Somnacan quest will give Blowing a Kiss gesture to all players who defeat a Somnacanth. In the new challenge quest, players can see how fast they can defeat a Tetranadon.

Monster Hunter Rise was a big hit and continues to sell well. Moving 7 million copies while only being available on one platform--Nintendo Switch--is pretty impressive. For comparison, Monster Hunter Rise's current sales have surpassed Street Fighter II's total lifetime sales on SNES.

Monster Hunter Rise's PC version is expected to arrive in early 2022.

The Monster Hunter franchise is one of Capcom's best-selling series so far. Monster Hunter World has sold over 17.1 million units since release, topping the list of Capcom's Platinum Titles.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Monster Hunter Rise
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)