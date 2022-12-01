Monster Hunter Rise For Xbox And Game Pass Seemingly Confirmed

It seems like Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving on more platforms next month, including Xbox consoles, and it could also be coming to Game Pass.

According to a now-deleted Tweet from the official German Xbox Twitter account, Monster Hunter Rise will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on January 20, 2023. The game is currently only on Nintendo Switch and PC. Capcom has not made an official announcement yet, but perhaps it was meant to be revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.

This Xbox account is confirming that Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Xbox/PC Game Pass on January 20th https://t.co/ZqW14AtG6o pic.twitter.com/V0fS2ekdlA — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 1, 2022

Earlier this week, it was reported that Monster Hunter Rise would be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 20. Now, this report looks like it could be true. The Sunbreak expansion is also reportedly coming to these additional platforms in Spring 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise was released on Nintendo Switch in March 2021 and came to PC this year in January. The Sunbreak expansion launched back in June. In GameSpot's Monster Hunter Rise review, we said, "Monster Hunter: Rise is still a technical marvel on Switch, but the graphical and performance enhancements present in this PC port make it the definitive version of one of 2021's best games."