Monster Hunter Rise Day One Update Available March 26

Capcom is rolling out a day one update for Monster Hunter Rise this week. The ver. 1.1.1 patch will weigh in at about 0.6 GB, and players will be required to download and install it to receive DLC items and play the game online with others.

According to the patch notes on the official Monster Hunter Rise website, the 1.1.1 update primarily lets you access the game's DLC. After installing the patch, you'll be able to claim add-on content from the Deluxe Kit and the Monster Hunter Amiibo figures. Those who played the Monster Hunter Rise demo will also receive their bonus item bundle.

On top of that, the update fixes some unspecified bugs. You can read the full patch notes below.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on Switch on March 26. The game has received a slate of positive reviews from critics, including GameSpot. "Certain changes make Rise a more approachable game for newcomers, but you also have the freedom to tailor the experience to your liking. The moment-to-moment combat is as impeccable as it's ever been and puts Rise on a pedestal as one of the feathers in the Nintendo Switch's cap," critic Richard Wakeling wrote in our Monster Hunter Rise review-in-progress.

Monster Hunter Rise is also receiving its first free post-launch update in late April, which will add the Elder Dragon Chameleos along with other monsters. You can read more about the game in our Monster Hunter Rise preorder guide. The spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, meanwhile, is slated to launch for Switch and PC on July 9. That game will also release alongside new Amiibo figures, and those who have Monster Hunter Rise save data will unlock a bonus set of layered armor.

Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 1.1.1 Patch Notes

Main Additions / Changes

Access to the content from the Deluxe Kit, as well as the add-on content from pre-order bonuses and amiibo bonuses.

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous