Monster Hunter Rise Confirmed For Xbox, PlayStation, And Game Pass Release In January

Monster Hunter Rise is officially coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, and it'll be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. It'll arrive for both services and on all platforms on January 20, 2023.

The news was confirmed by the official Xbox Twitter account. This followed a now-deleted tweet from the official German Xbox Twitter account, which also indicated Monster Hunter Rise would release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass next month. The game is currently only on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Monster Hunter Rise would be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 20. The Sunbreak expansion is also reportedly coming to these additional platforms in Spring 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise was released on Nintendo Switch in March 2021 and came to PC this year in January. The Sunbreak expansion launched back in June. In GameSpot's Monster Hunter Rise review, we said, "Monster Hunter: Rise is still a technical marvel on Switch, but the graphical and performance enhancements present in this PC port make it the definitive version of one of 2021's best games."