Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Update Arrives Today, Crossover Events Announced

Monster Hunter Rise's 3.0 update releases today, May 26, Capcom announced during its latest Monster Hunter Digital Event stream. The update is slated to go live at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, and it introduces two new monsters to hunt, as well as a new ending to the game's story.

First is Crimson Glow Valstrax, a new variant of the flagship monster from Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. As Capcom describes, "This elder dragon typically secludes itself in the upper atmosphere, but it has been driven mad by its own rampant energy, causing it to lash out at anything in its sight."

In addition to Crimson Glow Valstrax, the 3.0 update is also introducing Apex Zinogre to the game. "Its body is covered in scars and wounds as if it had been caught in a storm, and it's seemingly always dominated by wrath and terror," Capcom says. You can check out both fearsome monsters in the trailer above.

The final big addition is a new ending to the game's story. It appears the Elder Dragons Ibushi and Narwa, which had been searching for each other throughout the entire game, will finally reunite, and you'll need to take on both of them together to finally rid Kamura of the Rampage.

Beyond the new monsters, Capcom is also releasing a third wave of cosmetic DLC for the game alongside the 3.0 update. This batch includes more new voices, gestures, hairstyles, and other cosmetic options for your hunter. The update will fix various bugs as well. You can check out the full patch notes below.

Monster Hunter Rise free update roadmap

There are more free updates on the horizon for Monster Hunter Rise. Beginning in June, Capcom will kick off the Capcom Collab, a series of crossover events that will introduce gear based on other Capcom titles. The first Collab event will let you earn layered Palico armor based on Tsukino from the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Two more Capcom Collabs will be held in July and August.

Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.0 Patch Notes

Required Space

About 1.4GB (only this update)

If this is your first time updating the game after purchasing it, the required space is about 2.9GB.

Please make sure you have enough empty space before you download the update.

Main Additions/Changes

Added Story Elements

New monsters will appear in Hub quests.

New monsters will appear in the Rampage.

New quests will be available.

A new combat locale will be available.

New weapon trees, armor, and layered armor will be available.

New skills and Rampage Skills will be available.

You can change the appearance of Rampage weapons using certain materials.

Note: The above items will be unlocked when certain conditions are met.

Added System Elements

New Guild Card awards will be available.

New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

Base/Facility

Fixed a bug causing an explosion when removing a Hunting Installation during Rampage Quests in Multiplayer.

Fixed a bug preventing the player from obtaining Talismans from the Melding Pot under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause submarines to become transparent during the cutscene where the Argosy leaves port from the Buddy Plaza, when other players are in specific locations in Multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause decorations to be unequipped when changing to a different loadout that contains the same decorations.

If the player has a Daily Special dango registered to a set, Dango Carver (Hi) would sometimes activate even when it's not the Daily Special. This has been addressed.

Fixed a bug preventing the gunlance's Wyrmstake Cannon and Wyvern's Fire from being counted towards the "Repel using a weapon" sub-assignment during Rampage Quests.

Fixed a bug causing the game to freeze when pressing the accept button after the cursor goes off-screen if the player performs certain actions when accepting items from the Meowcenaries.

Fixed a bug causing Novice Hunter Taishi to appear as Rice Ball Artist Seihaku if the player looks at where he's sitting from the Hub Prep Area.

Fixed a bug causing an error when performing certain actions in the village after taking on a quest with Send Join Request active while not participating in a Lobby.

Monsters

Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent monster parts from being electrically charged, thus taking less damage during the Serpent Goddess of Thunder quest.

Fixed a bug causing the wind effect to remain on screen if the monster is slain while creating an air stream during the Serpent God of Wind quest.

Fixed a bug that would very occasionally prevent the player from advancing when Bishaten clings onto a wall.

Player

When a player faints during a quest, other players that joined the quest mid-way would sometimes get a message on the loading screen telling them that they had fainted. This has been addressed.

If the player is riding a Palamute when Almudron dives under and creates a mud maze, there would sometimes be paths between the mud walls too narrow to pass through, and some walls would warp the player somewhere else when touching them. This has been addressed.

Fixed a bug preventing Buddies from helping the player if they are inflicted with a status ailment while in a state where knockback is negated.

Fixed a bug where the dual blades' Demon Mode attacks and the heavy bowgun's melee attack were not included in the conditions for the Latent Power skill.

Fixed a bug causing the player to get stuck in the environment when using Wyvern Riding actions on Tobi-Kadachi in the Flooded Forest.

Fixed a bug causing the cutscene to go dark and become unskippable when the player's HP hits 0 at the same time as the monster is slain during the Serpent God of Wind quest.

Fixed a bug causing the charge blade's Axe Hopper to only gain the "Silkbind Boost" effect during the upward attack.

Fixed a bug preventing blast damage from increasing when a guest player uses Teostra Soul at the Training Area.

Fixed a bug preventing any additional hits from occurring when succesfully landing a Midair Spinning Blade Dance or Midair Roundslash if the wirebug's silk is connected.

Fixed a bug causing a continued state of low stamina and reduced movement speed.

Fixed a bug preventing Sticky Ammo from benefiting from the effects of the Dango Bombardier dango skill.

Fixed a bug causing the effects of Gourmet Fish to last longer for other players than for the user when using the Wide-Range skill.

Fixed a bug causing a hunter's stamina to be reduced if they are guarding and get hit by the bowgun's Shrapnel Ammo from another player.

Fixed a bug causing an application error to occur when the player opens their own status screen from the member list before leaving on a quest with Send Join Request active while not participating in a Lobby.

Miscellaneous