Monster Hunter Rise 2.0 Update Out April 28, Adds Three Elder Dragons And More

Monster Hunter Rise's free 2.0 content update arrives tomorrow, April 28, Capcom announced during its Monster Hunter digital event. The update introduces the previously confirmed Chameleos to the game, along with two other Elder Dragons, new weapons and armor to craft, and more.

Alongside Chameleos, the Elder Dragons Teostra and Kushala Daora are also coming to Monster Hunter Rise as part of the 2.0 update. Each monster will arrive alongside a new set of weapons and armor to forge from the materials they drop. Additionally, Apex Rathalos and Apex Diablos will be added to Rampage quests, and there will be new standard quests to hunt the existing Apex monsters.

Chameleos has returned, alongside fearsome Elder Dragons, and Apex Monsters! 👅🔥🌪️#MHRise Update Ver. 2.0 launches in 10 hours! FREE for all players. pic.twitter.com/tiUFdNasWe — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 27, 2021

On top of that, Capcom is unlocking Rise's Hunter Rank cap with the 2.0 update. Once the cap is unlocked, you'll earn HR points each time you complete quests. The publisher teased that there will be a variety of high-level Rampage, Arena, and single-player-only quests to test your hunter skills after the cap is unlocked, and you'll also be able to craft layered armor.

Beyond that, Capcom is releasing a variety of DLC for Monster Hunter Rise, including voice packs for your hunter based on Fugen and Minoto, as well as new hairstyles, gestures, stickers, and layered armor for your hunter and buddies. Capcom is also releasing character edit vouchers, which will allow you to edit your hunter's appearance. You'll receive one of these vouchers for free from the eShop, but you'll need to purchase any others if you want to edit your hunter again.

As Capcom previously confirmed, Monster Hunter Rise's 2.0 update will weigh in at roughly 0.9 GB. However, the publisher notes that the patch will require around 1.5 GB if this is your first time updating the game.

Capcom also shared a few details on Monster Hunter Rise's free 3.0 content update. That is slated to arrive at the end of May and will add an additional story chapter after the ending, as well as another batch of monsters to hunt. More information will be announced later.

Meet new characters and get a glimpse of Razewing Ratha's power in the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin!

Can Riders and Hunters work together in this epic tale? #MHStories2 pic.twitter.com/qrj9qj5Z1b — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 27, 2021

We also got to learn some new details on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The latest trailer for the game, which you can watch above, revealed that Lilia and Reverto from the previous Monster Hunter Stories will play a role. There will also be some crossover content. Those who have save data for Monster Hunter Rise will unlock the Kamura hunters armor in Stories 2, while those with Stories 2 save data will unlock the default Rider outfit in Rise.

Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin launches for Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9. You can learn more about the game and its collector's edition in our Monster Hunter Stories 2 preorder guide.