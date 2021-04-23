Monster Hunter Digital Event On April 27 Will Offer 2.0 Update, New Monster Details

Capcom is streaming another Monster Hunter Digital event next Tuesday, April 27. The broadcast kicks off at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET and will share more information on Monster Hunter Rise's imminent 2.0 update, as well as some additional details on the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

The publisher had previously confirmed that Rise's free 2.0 update will release in late April and introduce several new monsters to hunt, including Apex Rathalos and the returning Elder Dragon, Chameleos. The update will also unlock the Hunter Rank cap and adjust "a few other related features."

Monster Hunter Digital Event - April 2021 is coming up next week!

Tune in for news on the first free #MHRise update (Ver. 2.0), feat. Chameleos, Apex Rathalos and much more, as well as the latest info on #MHStories2.

While we don't yet know exactly when Rise's 2.0 update will drop, Capcom confirmed that the update will weigh in at roughly 0.9 GB in a follow-up tweet. However, the publisher notes that the patch will require around 1.5 GB if this is your first time updating the game.

Beyond that, next week's stream will give us another look at Monster Hunter Stories 2, which is slated to launch for Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9. Capcom recently shared a new trailer for the game, showing off some more environments and setting the tone of the story. The video also ends with our first brief look at multiplayer co-op quests. You can watch the trailer below.

Get ready to saddle up as a Monster Rider and pre-order Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin today!

Hatch, raise, and live alongside monsters when #MHStories2 comes to #NintendoSwitch on July 9!

Monster Hunter Rise is out now on Nintendo Switch, with a PC version slated to follow in early 2022. Monster Hunter Stories 2, meanwhile, is available for preorder now. Those who reserve the game will get a bonus Kamura Maiden outfit for Ena. Capcom is also releasing a Monster Hunter Stories 2 collector's edition that includes the game, a Razewing Ratha Amiibo figure, enamel pin, extra layered armor for your character, and more.