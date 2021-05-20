Fortnite NBA Skins Monster Hunter Digital Event GPU Crypto Mining Update New TimeSplitters Game Iron Banner Quest 411 Friends Reunion Trailer

Monster Hunter Digital Event Coming May 26 With Details On Rise And Wings Of Ruin

Get ready for the next Monster Hunter Digital Event, because it's coming up very soon.

The next Monster Hunter Digital Event is coming soon. Capcom has announced that the latest installment in its video series is lined up for May 26, 2021.

Viewers can expect new details on Monster Hunter Rise's 3.0 update, along with more news about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The showcase is slated to begin May 26 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. It'll be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube, and we'll have all the info as it's announced.

While we have to wait a bit longer to find out everything, Capcom did confirm today that the 3.0 update for Rise is approximately 1.4 GB. However, those who have never updated the game since launch will need 2.9 GB of free space.

Rise has been immensely successful for Capcom, selling more than 6 million units by the company's latest count. The game has been so successful that it's helped lift the overall sales of Capcom to reach record profits.

Monster Hunter Stories 2, meanwhile, is slated for release in July across Nintendo Switch and PC.

