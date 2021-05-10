Monster Hunter And Resident Evil Push Capcom To Record Profits

Capcom has detailed record-breaking profits in its latest annual financial results, with Monster Hunter Rise helping the company reach its eighth consecutive year of operating income growth. For the 12-month period that ended March 31, 2021, Capcom's net sales were up 16.8% from the previous fiscal year, operating income had gone up to 51.6% and totaled $317 million, and ordinary income reached an impressive $321 million figure, up by 52%.

Monster Hunter Rise was a standout title for Capcom, with the company saying that 4 million units had been shipped worldwide by March 31, a number that increased to over 5 million units by April 5, and has sold over 6 million units so far. The Remake of Resident Evil 3, which was released at the beginning of the financial year, also saw strong sales overall, and other games such as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition all helped add to Capcom's financial profits.

Moving towards the current fiscal year that will end on March 31, 2022, Capcom anticipates that games such as the recently released Resident Evil Village--which has already seen incredible numbers of consecutive players on PC alone--and Monster Hunter: Rise will allow it to achieve nine consecutive years of operating income growth and five consecutive years of record-high profit at all levels.

The year ahead looks positive for the company, which will still see the release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the Switch on July 9 and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles in summer. Overall, the gaming industry has had a noteworthy year thanks to the perfect storm of a worldwide pandemic and people seeking new forms of entertainment while staying inside.

Nintendo also recorded huge profits for its 2020 fiscal year, with total revenue coming in at $16.59 billion, up 34.4%, while operating profit was $6.04 billion, an increase of 81.8%. This week will see a number of other financial updates from the biggest names in the gaming industry, as Ubisoft, EA, Square Enix, and Sega will all post their latest earnings reports.