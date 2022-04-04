Monkey Island 2 Is Getting A Sequel, 31 Years Later

A sequel to Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge is coming this year. 31 years after LeChuck's Revenge launched in 1991 comes Return to Monkey Island, and director Ron Gilbert is returning for the long-awaited game.

Gilbert said on Twitter that he's been working on Return to Monkey Island in secret for the past two years. In addition to Gilbert, Monkey Island veteran Dave Grossman is working on the game; they designed and wrote Return to Monkey Island together. The announcement trailer also confirms that Guybrush Threepwood will appear in the game and that Dominic Armato will return to voice him.

Gilbert's game studio, Terrible Toybox, is developing Return to Monkey Island in partnership with Lucasfilm Games and Devolver Digital. The game is slated for release in 2022, but there is no word yet on a specific date or platforms.

The Monkey Island series hasn't been entirely absent for the past 31 years, as Telltale released its Tales From Monkey Island series in 2009.

In 2013, Gilbert outlined what a hypothetical third Monkey Island game might look like, so clearly, he's been thinking about the possibility of making another entry for a long time. If you're new to the series, Monkey Island 2 is currently free for Prime members this month.

Lucasfilm Games has been announcing games left and right recently. The company is also working with MachineGames on an Indiana Jones game, Ubisoft on an open-world Star Wars game, and Quantic Dream on a story-based Star Wars title called Eclipse. Lucasfilm Games also partnered with Aspyr Media for a Knights of the Old Republic remake and recently extended its deal with Respawn for a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, a new strategy game, and a new FPS set in the Star Wars universe.