Mom Hid My Game Devs Release Minigame Collection, Tokyo Game Nou

Hap Inc., the indie Japanese developer behind Mom Hid My Game, has released a new mobile mini collection called Tokyo Game Nou for iOS and Android devices. The collection consists of three games: Rojo Fighter (a fighting game), Lost Ball (a golf game), and Order (a court game).

New released! (iOS, Android)

Tokyo Game Nou

This is a game app containing multiple unique mini-games.https://t.co/e1deek3uqT pic.twitter.com/C5efwxgi4z — hap inc (@hap_inc_en) August 11, 2022

True to the style of Hap games, all three mini games are extremely straightforward--to the point of hilarity.

In Rojo Fighter, you've only got two moves: a backward dodge and a punch. Your opponent has the same moveset, so it's basically two choppily animated characters leaning back and forward. Surprisingly, it's a bit hard to KO your opponents since the timing of the two buttons is hard to grasp.

Lost Ball is similarly simple: You've got to tap to hit a golf ball towards the target hole. If you suck at it and miss pretty badly and lose, a chicken will mistake your golf ball for an egg and sit on it.

Order, the court game, is pretty amazing. While Lost Ball and Rojo Fighter all are straightforwardly related to what their names imply, Order is more surreal. You play as a judge slamming the gavel of judgment in a whack-a-mole game. If you successfully hit them in sequential order, they sing Joy to the World.

The games are free-to-download, but do be forewarned that ads pop up regularly.