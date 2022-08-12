Mom Hid My Game Devs Release Minigame Collection, Tokyo Game Nou

Fight, golf, and judge.

By on

Comments

Hap Inc., the indie Japanese developer behind Mom Hid My Game, has released a new mobile mini collection called Tokyo Game Nou for iOS and Android devices. The collection consists of three games: Rojo Fighter (a fighting game), Lost Ball (a golf game), and Order (a court game).

True to the style of Hap games, all three mini games are extremely straightforward--to the point of hilarity.

Click To Unmute
  1. Sony Reportedly Paying To Keep Games Off Game Pass | GameSpot News
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man - PS5 vs PC Max Settings Graphics Comparison
  3. THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 Livestream
  4. NBA 2K23: Experience the Jordan Challenge
  5. Rainbow Six Siege: Nighthaven Squad Teaser
  6. Fall Guys - Sonic's Adventure Event Trailer
  7. Dead by Daylight | Pop Superstar | Collection Trailer
  8. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Rohan Kishibe - Character Trailer
  9. Kirby’s Dream Buffet – Overview Trailer
  10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction: Eclipse Gameplay Trailer
  11. Rumbleverse | Launch Trailer
  12. PlayStation Plus Adds More Titles To Its Game Catalog | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Best 2021 Mobile Games

In Rojo Fighter, you've only got two moves: a backward dodge and a punch. Your opponent has the same moveset, so it's basically two choppily animated characters leaning back and forward. Surprisingly, it's a bit hard to KO your opponents since the timing of the two buttons is hard to grasp.

Lost Ball is similarly simple: You've got to tap to hit a golf ball towards the target hole. If you suck at it and miss pretty badly and lose, a chicken will mistake your golf ball for an egg and sit on it.

Order, the court game, is pretty amazing. While Lost Ball and Rojo Fighter all are straightforwardly related to what their names imply, Order is more surreal. You play as a judge slamming the gavel of judgment in a whack-a-mole game. If you successfully hit them in sequential order, they sing Joy to the World.

The games are free-to-download, but do be forewarned that ads pop up regularly.

The 26 Best Mobile Games Available For iOS And Android
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mobile
Android
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)