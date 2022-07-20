Mojang Blocks Minecraft NFT Support, Says They're 'Inconsistent With Long-Term Joy'

Mojang states that it believes NFTs are in conflict with "the spirit of Minecraft."

By on

Comments

Minecraft developer Mojang is making clear that it will not allow blockchain technology like NFTs to be integrated within its massively popular game, stating it believes NFTs to be "inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players."

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital assets on the blockchain, like JPEGs of artwork or even in-game files, that, when purchased, grant "ownership" of that particular file. However, those files can be, and often are, copied or stolen, calling into question exactly how "valuable" these digital files truly are.

Click To Unmute
  1. New God of War: Ragnarok Story Details Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. What Made Niko Bellic a Great Character
  3. STRAY | Launch Trailer
  4. Release Date Announcement | Call of the Wild: The Angler
  5. Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solstice Trailer
  6. Dead by Daylight | Attack on Titan | Collection Trailer
  7. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Overview Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  8. FIFA 23 Reveal Trailer | The World’s Game
  9. MultiVersus – Progression & Rewards Trailer
  10. No Man's Sky Endurance Update
  11. Rocket League Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Trailer
  12. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - PC Features Trailer I PC Games

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Secrets of Minecraft Villagers

As Mojang explains in a new blog post, allowing server owners to implement NFT integration and "play to earn" features which could reward players with NFT forms of in-game skins and items would take "the focus away from playing the game" and allow for "profiteering."

That's not what Minecraft is all about, Mojang says. The crux of the matter comes down to the fact that allowing players to earn NFT rewards would create an ecosystem of "haves and have-nots," which goes against Minecraft's values of "inclusion and playing together." Mojang goes as far to call NFTs against the "spirit of Minecraft."

There is also the issue of fraud. Mojang notes that there have been instances where NFTs "were sold at artificially or fraudulently inflated prices," and that the developer is concerned that third-party NFTs are not reliable and could end up costing players.

Mojang's announcement that Minecraft won't support NFTs will be a major blow to various blockchain oriented projects, like NFT Worlds, which had banked on using Minecraft to "bootstrap" its own "decentralized gaming metaverse." NFT Worlds' own cryptocurrency, $WRLD, is currently down more than 70% at time of writing following Mojang's announcement. As Mojang notes in its blog, NFT prices in general have rapidly fallen as of late.

That, however, isn't stopping other gaming-related companies, like GameStop, from embracing the technology. Many game development studios that have announced NFT related projects or campaigns, including Stalker 2 developer GSC and Worms-maker Team17, have been met with swift backlash. Both GSC and Team17's planned NFT projects were quickly canceled after being announced, even as other companies, like Ubisoft and Square Enix, forge ahead with their NFT plans.

Many developers have cited both the environmental impact of NFTS, as well as their negative effect on game development, as reasons to steer clear of the technology. A recent GDC survey found 70% of respondents had no interest in implementing NFTs into their games whatsoever.

15 Games Like Minecraft To Play In 2022
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Minecraft
PC
Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)