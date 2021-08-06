Modern Warfare 3 Remastered Is Not Happening, Activision Says

Activision has denied that a remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is in the works. The publisher said unequivocally in a statement that reports about a remaster of the 2011 game are false.

"A remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, does not exist. Any reports otherwise are incorrect," a spokesperson for Activision told GameSpot.

CharlieIntel was first to report on Activision's statement in response to the rumors, which have been ongoing for months.

Activision released a remaster of Modern Warfare 2's campaign in 2020--one of two CoD remasters it's ever made--and rumors suggested Activision might look to do the same with Modern Warfare 3. The other remaster was for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare--this was initially offered only through the premium editions of Infinite Warfare in 2016 before being sold on its own. Unlike Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, Modern Warfare Remastered included campaign and multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 3 was developed by Infinity Ward and released on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, with Treyarch handling the Wii edition. A Nintendo DS version from n-Space was also released.

Call of Duty is now bigger than it ever has been. Activision supports the series on three main pillars: Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Mobile, and the annual premium releases. The franchise is expanding even more, as Activision just announced the formation of a new studio to make a second Call of Duty mobile game. As for the mainline series, this year's game is coming from Sledgehammer Games and is believed to be set in World War II.

As all of this is happening, Activision Blizzard is being sued by the state of California for its "frat boy" culture and discrimination and harassment of women. For more on the case, you can see a timeline of all the key events.