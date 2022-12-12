Modern Warfare 2 Returns Call Of Duty's Classic Shipment Map With Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 Reloaded update arrives on December 14, and the big update will bring Call Of Duty's iconic Shipment map to the game. Shipment has a new look for Modern Warfare 2, and a new Activision blog post highlights all the changes players can expect. Here is everything you need to know about this updated version of Shipment.

The tiny and chaotic Shipment map from 2007's Modern Warfare is making a return with the mid-season update, but the Modern Warfare 2 version of the classic map features a stormy setting on a cargo ship at sea. This setting thematically fits with the game's Dark Water campaign mission, which features Task Force 141 fighting across the deck of a cargo ship amidst a raging storm.

In addition to the new stormy ship atmosphere, Activision confirms a few changes to the map's design. One notable change includes less verticality than we've seen in past iterations of the Shipment, as Modern Warfare 2's version of Shipment doesn't feature the ability to climb up on the shipping containers, so players will be kept on the ground level for fighting.

A previous blog post also revealed that players won't be able to go out of bounds to make a quick play. Vanguard's WW2 version of the map included the ability to quickly pop out of bounds without dying, but Activision says players will find themselves at sea if they try to go out of bounds in Modern Warfare 2's version.

Shipment will also have a holiday-themed variant arriving shortly after the launch of Season 1 Reloaded, and the festive overhaul will be available from December 21 through January 4. Here are all the details highlighted for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's mid-season update, which includes two new operators, the Chimera assault rifle, and Call of Duty's first-ever Raid.