Modern Warfare 2 Is "Most Advanced" CoD Game Ever, Activision Says

A more modern take on advanced warfare.

In its latest investor's call, Activision Blizzard began hyping up the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The company described the sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare as "the most advanced experience" in the history of the franchise.

Activision also added that a refreshed Warzone was still in development, and is being built from the ground up alongside Modern Warfare 2. The free-to-play FPS battle royale will also have several "groundbreaking innovations" that will be revealed later this year, Activision added.

Elsewhere in the Activision briefing, the company revealed that Call of Duty: Vanguard sales were less than the previous game, Black Ops Cold War. Between developing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, Activision is also working on expanding Warzone 2 onto mobile platforms.

In other Warzone news, Caldera island is about to see a Godzilla and Kong rematch. Activision has teased map changes and secrets to uncover on Caldera before the titans arrive, as well as a new Gulag location for Season 3.

Season 3: Classified Arms will go live after the Vanguard and Warzone updates arrive on April 26 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Here's a breakdown of everything confirmed for Season 3 for the games, which will see a new Ice Axe melee weapon added and unlocked through an in-game challenge.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
