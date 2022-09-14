Modern Warfare 2 Beta Settings Menu Reportedly Mentions Third-Person

The settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta on PS5 reportedly contains an option that refers to a third-person mode. The settings reportedly contain a separate FOV slider for third-person mode, suggesting that the game might have third-person game modes.

As reported by CharlieIntel, the Modern Warfare 2 beta includes a setting option for "3rd Person Field of View" which appears under the regular FOV slider option. It was also reported that there are mentions of a launcher for Call of Duty in the beta on PS5, although it's unclear exactly what this is in reference to.

While none of the recent Call of Duty games have included the option to play in third-person, the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 did have multiple third-person playlists as part of its multiplayer options. These screenshots are coming from players who have downloaded the Modern Warfare 2 beta prior to its actual launch on September 16, so it's unknown if this option will appear in the final version of the beta settings menu. The beta will also become available on Xbox and PC on September 22, which will be the first opportunity to see if the setting option appears on other platforms.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Activision will be sharing more information about the game during its Call of Duty Next livestream on September 15.