Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2 Double XP Now Live For PlayStation Users

Activision is hosting a double XP event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, and PlayStation users are getting a first crack at earning the bonus XP.

The double XP event is live now on PlayStation, with Xbox players getting doubly rewarded beginning December 1. The double XP event wraps up December 2 on all platforms. Whether or not this is standard double XP or double weapon XP, or both, isn't immediately clear.

Double XP is now LIVE for PlayStation users 👀 2XP activates for all players tomorrow until Dec 2! pic.twitter.com/7vl8OBNQV4 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 30, 2022

Early access to double XP periods is one of multiple perks for Call of Duty players on PlayStation. Call of Duty players on PlayStation also got early access to the Modern Warfare II beta and receive an additional two loadout slots, Combat Packs containing extra items each season, and additional tier skips if they purchase the battle pass. Additionally, PlayStation users who party up get a 25% bonus weapon XP.

Sony pays Activision for this type of preferential treatment for the Call of Duty series, but this might not continue forever. Microsoft is in the process of attempting to acquire Activision Blizzard and all of its developers and franchises, including Call of Duty. Microsoft has said it will keep releasing Call of Duty games on PlayStation if its acquisition bid goes through, though what exactly Call of Duty's future on PlayStation might look like should the deal materialize remains to be seen.

Recently, it was reported that Microsoft might offer a concession to regulators in the form of offering Sony a 10-year licensing arrangement to help get the deal over the line.