Modding Site Bans User For Uploading Anti-LGBTQ Content For Marvel's Spider-Man

Video game modding website Nexus Mods has banned a user for uploading anti-LGBTQ+ content for the PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, and reinforced its stance by releasing a blog post shortly afterwards. The mod, which replaced the small number of Pride flags in the game with a US flag, was first uploaded by a user that created a new account and was swiftly removed by the Nexus Mods management.

"The fact the user needed to make a sock puppet like a coward to upload the mod showed their intent to troll and that they knew it would not be allowed," the Nexus Mods statement reads. "Had they not been a coward and had they used their main account instead, we would have simply removed the mod and told them that we did not want to host it, only banning them if they reuploaded it again after being fairly warned."

While Nexus Mods is aware that banning the user won't stop the mod from circulating, the site is taking a public stance against any other future uploads of similar anti-LGBTQ+ content. "If this policy upsets you, if we've broken some moral code of conduct as a business that you can't accept, then please, delete your account and move on, as we will," the statement concluded.

Another PC mod site, ModDB, has also removed the mod file from its servers, banned the users responsible for it, and is adopting a similar stance to Nexus Mods.

Hi! We've removed the content and banned the users. ModDB is an inclusive environment for all and we do not permit targeting marginalised groups. Our content moderation is largely automated but when identified, we have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of content. https://t.co/0leqjUxqJD — ModDB (@ModDB) August 17, 2022

Since Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered arrived on PC, modders have been busy crafting a number of tweaks for the game that range from altering the colors on Spider-Man's costume to replacing him entirely with the Kingpin, Aunt May, and even his co-creator Stan Lee.