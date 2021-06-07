Modder Spends Three Years Recreating (Almost) All Of GoldenEye 007 In Far Cry 5

A modder named Krollywood has recreated almost all of GoldenEye 007's single-player campaign in Far Cry 5. Krollywood's map-by-map approach includes every core level in the era-defining N64 shooter, with the exception of the two bonus levels.

Krollywood told Kotaku that the process took about 1,400 hours over the period of nearly three years. While Krollywood says that they're a fan of both games, they prefer Far Cry 5's level editor because of its ease of use compared to other games. It also includes many assets and objects from other Ubisoft games like Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs, which made it easier to recreate the environments from Goldeneye 007.

If you'd like to see more of Krollywood's fan remake, you can check out their YouTube page for more info. In other Far Cry news, Ubisoft recently revealed that Far Cry 6 will be coming out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and PS5 on October 6. Unfortunately for Krollywood, Far Cry 6 will not feature a level editor. We do know for a fact that Far Cry 6 will be at Ubisoft's E3 show, so check it out if you're interested. Then again, they told Kotaku that they plan to play "other games" now that they've completed their project, so good for them.