Mobile Games Based On SpongeBob And Narcos Are Coming To Netflix Gaming

Netflix is adding even more new games to its gaming section, with the latest announcement involving a partnership with indie mobile publisher Tilting Point. The publisher has announced that cooking game SpongeBob: Get Cooking is available now on Netflix, with Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited joining it in fall, as well as a third unnanounced game due for a 2023 release.

SpongeBob: Get Cooking is a cooking game based off Nickelodeon's hit show, which sees players exploring the world of Bikini Bottom to cook dishes for familiar characters. Based off Tilting Point's existing mobile game SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, Get Cooking is exclusive to Netflix subscribers. Players can download SpongeBob: Get Cooking here.

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited is a base-building strategy game based off Netflix's popular series. Players take the role of a cartel kingpin, deciding along the way how they want to build up their power and reputation. Cartel Wars Unlimited will be available through Netflix this fall. The third game Tilting Point is bringing to Netflix is still unnamed, but the publisher has said it's being developed by Emerald City Games, and will be "based on a popular Netflix series." The game will arrive on Netflix's gaming platform in 2023.

The Netflix Games catalogue currently contains over 30 titles, with indie hit Oxenfree one of the most recent games to be added. Netflix's focus is on mobile gaming with no ads, no hidden purchases, and no microtransactions, and it currently has a roster of both third-party titles and Netflix original games--including some based on its popular original TV shows.