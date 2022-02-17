M&M's Game Coming To Mobile This Spring, And Just Writing This Is Making Me Hungry

M&M's Adventure is a new puzzle game coming to iOS and Android this Spring.

Following in the footsteps of other food brands that have their own video games, publisher Tilting Point has announced a deal with Mars Retail Group for a new M&M's video game. Gear Inc. is developing the title, which is a "fast-paced puzzle gravity blast game" featuring M&M's characters.

The game, which is called M&M's Adventure, is slated to be released on iOS and Android devices this Spring. It is the first M&M's video game for mobile, but not the first video game based on food or a food company. Who could forget the cereal company Chex's Chex Quest, or Burger King's Sneak King?

M&M's Adventure is coming this year
M&M's Adventure features locations like New York and Paris and has more than 1,000 levels. There will be month-long seasonal events and leaderboards for players to see how they stack up against the competition.

There have been many M&M's video games before this. There was the Wii game called M&M's Adventure, which was a 3D platforming game featuring M&M's characters. Other M&M's games over the years have included M&M's Mini Madness for Game Boy Color, M&M's Shell Shocked for PlayStation, and M&M's Kart Racing for the Wii and DS.

M&M's Adventure developer Gear Inc. previously developed the free puzzle RPG WWE Champions.

