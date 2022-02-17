M&M's Game Coming To Mobile This Spring, And Just Writing This Is Making Me Hungry

Following in the footsteps of other food brands that have their own video games, publisher Tilting Point has announced a deal with Mars Retail Group for a new M&M's video game. Gear Inc. is developing the title, which is a "fast-paced puzzle gravity blast game" featuring M&M's characters.

The game, which is called M&M's Adventure, is slated to be released on iOS and Android devices this Spring. It is the first M&M's video game for mobile, but not the first video game based on food or a food company. Who could forget the cereal company Chex's Chex Quest, or Burger King's Sneak King?

M&M's Adventure is coming this year

M&M's Adventure features locations like New York and Paris and has more than 1,000 levels. There will be month-long seasonal events and leaderboards for players to see how they stack up against the competition.

There have been many M&M's video games before this. There was the Wii game called M&M's Adventure, which was a 3D platforming game featuring M&M's characters. Other M&M's games over the years have included M&M's Mini Madness for Game Boy Color, M&M's Shell Shocked for PlayStation, and M&M's Kart Racing for the Wii and DS.

M&M's Adventure developer Gear Inc. previously developed the free puzzle RPG WWE Champions.