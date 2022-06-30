MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight Sim Now Available On Mobile Devices

Tilting Point and game developers FunRock and Prey Studios have released MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight, a sequel to fighter management sim MMA Manager. MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight aims to build upon the first one.

In MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight, players will be tasked with the following:

Hiring trainers

Purchasing gyms and filling them with proper equipment

Planning fights

Picking coaches

Recruiting Fighters to become heavyweight and lightweight champions

MMA Manager 2 Ultimate Fight is a free-to-play game.

Players will have to plan to create the ideal situation for each fight to ensure they win. Fighters will learn and improve with new opponents they face. You can use this to your advantage by training fighters in your gym to teach them specific skills while improving their tactics in the fight.

MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight features a new single-player campaign designed to test their fighters in the ring. There'll also be a multiplayer feature that allows players to fight other teams in a competitive Fight Club. Other in-game events throughout the rest of summer and fall will also keep players busy.

MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.